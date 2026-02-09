Diamond Hogs ranked Preseason No. 5 by NCBWA

The Diamond Hogs are a consensus preseason Top 10 for the first time since 2024.

Arkansas baseball was ranked No. 5 by the National College Baseball Writers Association on Monday. The ranking makes Arkansas a consensus preseason top 10 team. It was tabbed No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 7 by D1Baseball, No. 5 by USA Today and No. 10 by Baseball America.

Coach Dave Van Horn’s squad is coming off a College World Series semifinal appearance last year and had a 50-15 record overall with a 20-10 spot in SEC play.

The Razorbacks begin the 2026 season against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

