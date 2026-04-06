DJ Wagner intends to enter transfer portal

DJ Wagner intends to enter the transfer portal ahead of his fourth and final season in college, it was reported by On3’s Joe Tipton on Monday.

Wagner, a Camden, New Jersey, native, took a step back in his role last season and averaged 7.4 points and 2.4 assists per game in 35 games played. He averaged just 23.6 minutes per game and started 19 games this past season.

His average field goal attempts per game was 6.0, which is the lowest of his career. Still, he put up a 34.6% three-point percentage on 3.1 attempts per game and had an effective shooting percentage of 51.7%, also a career-high.

Wagner is the second Razorback to announce their intention to enter the portal, joining Karter Knox.

Official Bio

2024-25 (So. at Arkansas):

• The only Razorback to start all 36 games and 1 of 3 to play all 36 games … Averaged 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.64 assists … Led the team with 131 total assists, led the team in assists 16 times and had at least three assists 26 times (including 13 times with 5-plus assists) … Scored in double figures 22 times.

• Ranked 2nd in the SEC in minutes (34:32) … Played all 20 minutes of a half 10 times .. Played 30-plus minutes 32 times … His 1,245 total minutes played ranks fifth-best in school history for a season.

• After Boogie Fland’s injury, Wagner took over full-time at point guard … In those final 18 games, averaged: 34.9 min • 12.2 pts • 4.6 assists • 50-60 FT (83.3%) … In the first 18 games, was averaging: 34.2 min • 10.1 pts • 2.7 assists • 17-22 FT (773.%).

• Game highlights include:

• TROY: Had a career-high four steals while adding five assists and a blocked shot … • UMES: Had 13 points, making 5-of-11 from the field (3-of-7 from 3PT) … Had a career-high six rebounds … Added two steals … • at MIAMI: Scored nine of his 14 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer to start the frame, in the come-from-behind win … Finished with five assists and two steals with four assists and both steals coming in the second half … • UTSA: Tied his career high with six rebounds … • vs MICHIGAN: Played a key role in Arkansas’ second-half surge, going from down eight at halftime to up 18 midway through the second … Led the team with a +12 and was the only Hog in double-digits for +/- … Scored a then season-high 16, including 14 in the second half … Was 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3PT … Added five assists … • vs UCA: Scored 13 points (3-of-4 from 3PT) with six assists … Had a team-best +31 … • at TENNESSEE: Led the team with 17 points and tied for the team lead with three assists … Scored the team’s first seven points as Arkansas took a 12-9 lead … • OKLAHOMA: Had 13 points and led the team with five assists … • at KENTUCKY: Tied his then season high with 17 points, all coming in the second half … In the second half, was 7-of-8 from the field including 2-of-2 from 3-point range … During a 13-7 run, with Arkansas up six, Wagner scored seven points to put the Hogs up 12 with 8:43 left … Scored five of Arkansas’ final eight points … Added a season-high eight assists, six in the first half, with just one turnover … • at TEXAS: Scored 13 points, including the Hogs’ first six points of the game … Put Arkansas up seven with 30 seconds left by making two free throws … • ALABAMA: Dished out a season-high nine assists (1 shy of his overall career high) and made six free throws … • LSU: Scored 10 points and dished out seven assists … • MISSOURI: Pumped in 17 points, 12 in the second half (7-of-8 FT) … Overall set career highs for FT made (8) and FT attempts (10) … • TEXAS: Led the team with five assists and was second on the team with 16 points … Made a free throw with eight seconds left that forced overtime … • at VANDERBILT: Scored 14 points, all in the second half by going 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3PT … Led the team with three assists, all in the second half as well, with zero turnovers … • MISS STATE: Led the team with a season-high and SEC career-best 24 points … 1st HALF: 10 pts (5-5 FT) in 20 minutes vs 2nd half: 14 pts (5-5 FG / 2-2 3PT / 2-2 FT) … Overall, was 7-of-7 at the free throw line … Added five assists. … Down 2 with 1:30 to play, made two free throws to tie the game at 89, THEN, made a 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring and 44 ticks left for 92-89 lead … • SOUTH CAROLINA: Had 13 points and team-best six assists … After USC cut a 20-point deficit to one with 2:37 left, Wagner drilled a key 3-pointer to get the Hogs back on track … • vs KANSAS: Played all 40 minutes in the upset win … Led the team with six assists while adding 14 points and two steals … Made two free throws with 21 seconds left to put the Hogs up six ... • TEXAS TECH: Had 13 points with a team-best four assists (zero turnovers) in 38:21 played.

2023-24 (Fr. at Kentucky):

An All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team selection … A three-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree … Made 28 starts in 29 appearances … Ranked seventh in the SEC in assists/turnover ratio (2.23) and 12th in assists per game (3.3) … Had 13 double-digit scoring efforts … Recorded 20 games with three or more assists … First SEC Freshman of the Week honor (Nov. 20) was the result of him averaging 25.0 points and 5.5 assists per game in an overtime win over Saint Joseph’s and Marshall … He pumped in 22 points (seven in overtime including 5-of-6 from the line) with six assists vs. St. Joseph’s then bettered that with a season-best 28 points versus Marshall, adding five assists and three steals … Second honor (Dec. 18) was won when he posted 14 points, five assists and six rebounds in the upset of No. 9 North Carolina … Third honor (Jan. 22) came after he averaged. 12.5 points and 6.0 assists per game in victories over Mississippi State and Georgia … Notably, he tallied a double-double against Georgia with 18 points and a season-high 10 assists … Recorded 11 points, five assists and four rebounds, while draining a trio of 3-pointers in the home win over Vanderbilt … Posted 19 points, an SEC high, and connected on a season-high four 3-pointers in the home victory over Arkansas … Logged 18 points and had four assists at Texas A&M … Scored 16 points at home vs. Missouri … Back-to-back efforts with 14 points in wins over Florida and Illinois State … Tallied 13 points, four assists and three steals in his collegiate debut vs. New Mexico State.

High School:

Rated as high as No. 4 by both ESPN and 247Sports … McDonald’s All-American Game MVP … Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year for three straight seasons … Member of USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit team … 2023 Iverson Classic Co-MVP … Iverson Classic 3-point Champion … Iverson Classic National High School Player of the Year … Stephen Jackson Community Leadership Award winner … NJ.com First-Team All-State … Averaged 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 steals per contest as a junior, helping Camden to the NJSIAA Group 2 state championship.

Personal:

J Born May 4 in Camden, New Jersey … Parents are Syreeta Brittingham and Dajuan Wagner … Father played college basketball at Memphis for John Calipari and was drafted sixth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2002 … Grandfather is Milt Wagner who won a national championship at Louisville in 1986 and was a second round pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 1986.

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