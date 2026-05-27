Early start time for Silverfield's first SEC game against Georgia announced

The kickoff times and TV assignments for the first three games of the Ryan Silverfield era as Arkansas head coach were announced Wednesday.

The Razorbacks will open the season against Alabama A&M on September 5 at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network before the team hits the road to face Utah the following week. Because of game being in Salt Lake City, Arkansas’ 9:15 p.m. local kickoff time back in Fayetteville will be the latest kickoff time for a Razorback game since the Razorbacks face off against USC in 2005 at 9:25 p.m. Arkansas lost 70-17.

The Utah game will be Arkansas' latest kickoff – in terms of CT – since 2005.



The 70-17 dismantling at the hands of USC in Los Angeles started at 9:25 p.m. CT. https://t.co/Z34W3ggLBZ — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) May 27, 2026

The first SEC game against Georgia will is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 19 on ABC. The exact same time window and TV channel last year saw Silverfield’s Memphis Tigers beat the Razorbacks on the road will now be the first SEC game for Arkansas’ new coach as the Hogs try to turn the page from a winless SEC season that saw them finish 2-10.

Kickoff times for the rest of the season will be announced at a future date.

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