Eight-run eighth gives Razorbacks first win over Missouri State since 2024

No. 24 Arkansas (27-15, 9-9 SEC) used an 8-run eighth inning to power past the Missouri State Bears (26-12. 14-4 CUSA), 12-4. The Razorbacks avenged a 15-14 loss against the Bears earlier in the season and picked up its first win over Missouri State since 2024.

In a 4-4 tie, Arkansas resorted to small ball after getting the first two runners on to start the bottom of the eighth. Coming into the game, Arkansas had just 4 sacrifices on the season and none from Maika Niu. Niu laid the bunt down and put two in scoring position with just one out.

Arkansas once again turned to an unlikely hero. After Rutenbar delivered with a two-run single between the first and second baseman who were drawn in to try and cut down the lead run. Rutenbar is now hitting .370 with runners in scoring position on the season, the second highest on the team.

Catcher Ryder Helfrick and TJ Pompey both hit multi-run home runs to provide plenty of insurance to win the game. Helfrick extended his team lead back to three with his 14th after Camden Kozeal hit a solo home run in the seventh.

14th of the year for America's Catcher 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OpxyKvSCdJ — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 22, 2026

Arkansas could not figure out starter Brock Lucas, who turned in 5 shutout innings before back-to-back errors to lead off the sixth to open the door for a 3-run inning. Arkansas scored all 3 runs with the benefit of just one hit.

Colin Fisher turned in his best outing since his scoreless start to the season, turning in 3 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief against a potent lineup behind starter Tate McGuire. McGuire allowed 6 hits and 2 runs across 3 ⅔.

The Razorbacks head to Missouri to open a three-game SEC series 7 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

No. 24 Arkansas (26-15, 9-9 SEC) looks to avenge a loss from earlier in the season to the Missouri State Bears (26-11. 14-4 CUSA) as the Bears make the return trip to Baum-Walker Stadium. The Bears won the first matchup 15-14 in 10 innings. The Razorbacks turn to righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.72 ERA) on the mound. Missouri State counters with righty Brock Lucas (4-3, 7.03 ERA). Despite Arkansas making up serious ground in the last two weeks with a 6-2 record, Missouri State still comes into the night 16 spots higher than the Razorbacks in the RPI, presenting a rare midweek quad 1 opportunity at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

CF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

RF Zack Stewart

3B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

LF Christian Turner

RHP Tate McGuire

Missouri State

2B Bryce Cermenelli

SS Logan Fyffe

CF Caden Bogenpohl

3B Curry Sutherland

LF Gabe Roessler

RF Taeg Gollert

1B Brant Kragel

C Carter Bergman

DH Jax Ryan

RHP Brock Lucas

Top 9th:

Cooper Dossett replaced Coil

Ryan struck out swinging, 1 out

Aydn Schell replaced Cerminelli

Schell walked

Michael Callahan replaced Fyffe

Schell advanced to second on defensive indifference

Callahan grounded out to second, 2 outs, Schell to third

Bogenpohl struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Brody McNiel replaced Wade

Robinett doubled to right

Owen Slater replaced McNiel

Aloy singled to short

Niu grounded out to first, catcher to second, bunt, sacrifice, Robinett to third, Aloy to second, 1 out

Curry Sutherland replaced Slater

Rutenbar singled to right, Robinett scored, Aloy scored, Arkansas 6, Missouri State 4

Ruiz hit by a pitch, Rutenbar to second

Kozeal doubled to left, Rutenbar scored, Ruiz to third, Arkansas 7, Missouri State 4

Helfrick homered to left, Ruiz scored, Kozeal scored, Arkansas 10, Missouri State 4

Souza singled to short

Pompey homered to left, Souza scored, Arkansas 12, Missouri State 4

Robinett popped out to short, 2 outs

Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Steele Eaves replaced Fisher

Sutherland homered to left, Missouri State 4, Arkansas 4

Roessler singled to center

Gollert struck out looking, 1 out

Parker Coil replaced Eaves

Roessler advanced to second on a balk

Kragel grounded out to second, Roessler to third, 2 outs

Bergman grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Kozeal homered to right, Arkansas 4, Missouri State 3

Helfrick flied out to left, 1 out

Souza grounded out, first to the pitcher, 2 outs

Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Ryan struck out swinging, 1 out

Cermenelli singled to short

Cermenelli advanced to second on a wild pitch

Fyffe grounded out to second, Cermenelli to third, 2 outs

Cermenelli reached on a throwing error by the catcher, Missouri State 3, Arkansas 3

Bogenpohl struck out swinging, 3 outs

Arkansas returns the favor. Ryder Helfrick’s back pick throw to third hits the runner with 2 outs. Cermenelli comes in to score the tying run.

Bottom 6th:

Kozeal flied out to left, 1 out

Helfrick reached on a throwing error by the shortstop

Souza reached on a throwing error by the second baseman, Helfrick scored, Souza to second, Missouri State 2, Arkansas 1

Max Knight replaces Lucas

Stewart walked

Robinett singled to center, Souza to third, Stewart to second

Aloy flied out to right, Souza scored, Stewart to third, Arkansas 2, Missouri State 2

Maika Niu replaced Turner

Niu walked, Robinett to second

Stewart scored on a wild pitch, Robinett to third, Niu to second, Arkansas 3, Missouri State 2

Rutenbar walked

Lance Wade replaced Knight

Ruiz grounded into a fielder’s choice, Rutenbar out at second, short to second, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Gollert grounded out to third, 1 out

Kragel struck out swinging, 2 outs

Bergman flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Aloy singled to left

Turner struck out swinging, 1 out

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs

Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Fyffe grounded out to short, 1 out

Bogenpohl singled to center

Sutherland struck out looking, 2 outs

Roessler struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Souza singled to right

Stewart grounded into a double play, short to first, Souza out at second, 2 outs

Robinett grounded out to the catcher, bunt, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Sutherland singled to short

Roessler flied out to left, 1 out

Gollert flied out to right, 2 outs

Kragel walked, Sutherland to second

Bergman singled to left, Sutherland scored, Kragel to second, Missouri State 1, Arkansas 0

Ryan singled to left, Kragel scored, Bergman to second, Missouri State 2, Arkansas 0

Colin Fisher replaced McGuire

Cermenelli grounded out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Rutenbar grounded out to second, 1 out

Ruiz walked

Ruiz stole second

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Bergman struck out swinging, 1 out

Ryan struck out swinging, 2 outs

Cermenelli walked

Fyffe singled to center, Cermenelli to second

Bogenpohl grounded into a fielder’s choice, Cermenelli out at third, third baseman unassisted, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Souza singled to third

Stewart singled to right, Souza to third

Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out

Stewart advanced to second on a wild pitch

Aloy grounded into a fielder’s choice, Souza out at home, second to the catcher, Stewart to third, Aloy to first, 2 outs

Turner struck out swinging, 3 outs

Kuhio Aloy nearly took out the second baseman on a line drive but Cermenelli held his nerve to cut the first run down at the plate.

Top 2nd:

Sutherland grounded out, first to pitcher. 1 out

Roessler singled to center

Gollert struck out swinging, 2 outs

Kragel struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out

Ruiz fouled out to first, 2 outs

Kozeal singled to center

Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 1st: