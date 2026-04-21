Eight-run eighth gives Razorbacks first win over Missouri State since 2024
No. 24 Arkansas (27-15, 9-9 SEC) used an 8-run eighth inning to power past the Missouri State Bears (26-12. 14-4 CUSA), 12-4. The Razorbacks avenged a 15-14 loss against the Bears earlier in the season and picked up its first win over Missouri State since 2024.
In a 4-4 tie, Arkansas resorted to small ball after getting the first two runners on to start the bottom of the eighth. Coming into the game, Arkansas had just 4 sacrifices on the season and none from Maika Niu. Niu laid the bunt down and put two in scoring position with just one out.
Arkansas once again turned to an unlikely hero. After Rutenbar delivered with a two-run single between the first and second baseman who were drawn in to try and cut down the lead run. Rutenbar is now hitting .370 with runners in scoring position on the season, the second highest on the team.
Catcher Ryder Helfrick and TJ Pompey both hit multi-run home runs to provide plenty of insurance to win the game. Helfrick extended his team lead back to three with his 14th after Camden Kozeal hit a solo home run in the seventh.
Arkansas could not figure out starter Brock Lucas, who turned in 5 shutout innings before back-to-back errors to lead off the sixth to open the door for a 3-run inning. Arkansas scored all 3 runs with the benefit of just one hit.
Colin Fisher turned in his best outing since his scoreless start to the season, turning in 3 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief against a potent lineup behind starter Tate McGuire. McGuire allowed 6 hits and 2 runs across 3 ⅔.
The Razorbacks head to Missouri to open a three-game SEC series 7 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Live Updates:
No. 24 Arkansas (26-15, 9-9 SEC) looks to avenge a loss from earlier in the season to the Missouri State Bears (26-11. 14-4 CUSA) as the Bears make the return trip to Baum-Walker Stadium. The Bears won the first matchup 15-14 in 10 innings. The Razorbacks turn to righty Tate McGuire (0-0, 3.72 ERA) on the mound. Missouri State counters with righty Brock Lucas (4-3, 7.03 ERA). Despite Arkansas making up serious ground in the last two weeks with a 6-2 record, Missouri State still comes into the night 16 spots higher than the Razorbacks in the RPI, presenting a rare midweek quad 1 opportunity at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Bears.
Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.
All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1B Carter Rutenbar
CF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Nolan Souza
RF Zack Stewart
3B Reese Robinett
DH Kuhio Aloy
LF Christian Turner
RHP Tate McGuire
Missouri State
2B Bryce Cermenelli
SS Logan Fyffe
CF Caden Bogenpohl
3B Curry Sutherland
LF Gabe Roessler
RF Taeg Gollert
1B Brant Kragel
C Carter Bergman
DH Jax Ryan
RHP Brock Lucas
Top 9th:
- Cooper Dossett replaced Coil
- Ryan struck out swinging, 1 out
- Aydn Schell replaced Cerminelli
- Schell walked
- Michael Callahan replaced Fyffe
- Schell advanced to second on defensive indifference
- Callahan grounded out to second, 2 outs, Schell to third
- Bogenpohl struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 8th:
- Brody McNiel replaced Wade
- Robinett doubled to right
- Owen Slater replaced McNiel
- Aloy singled to short
- Niu grounded out to first, catcher to second, bunt, sacrifice, Robinett to third, Aloy to second, 1 out
- Curry Sutherland replaced Slater
- Rutenbar singled to right, Robinett scored, Aloy scored, Arkansas 6, Missouri State 4
- Ruiz hit by a pitch, Rutenbar to second
- Kozeal doubled to left, Rutenbar scored, Ruiz to third, Arkansas 7, Missouri State 4
- Helfrick homered to left, Ruiz scored, Kozeal scored, Arkansas 10, Missouri State 4
- Souza singled to short
- Pompey homered to left, Souza scored, Arkansas 12, Missouri State 4
- Robinett popped out to short, 2 outs
- Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 8th:
- Steele Eaves replaced Fisher
- Sutherland homered to left, Missouri State 4, Arkansas 4
- Roessler singled to center
- Gollert struck out looking, 1 out
- Parker Coil replaced Eaves
- Roessler advanced to second on a balk
- Kragel grounded out to second, Roessler to third, 2 outs
- Bergman grounded out to short, 3 outs
Bottom 7th:
- Kozeal homered to right, Arkansas 4, Missouri State 3
- Helfrick flied out to left, 1 out
- Souza grounded out, first to the pitcher, 2 outs
- Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 7th:
- Ryan struck out swinging, 1 out
- Cermenelli singled to short
- Cermenelli advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Fyffe grounded out to second, Cermenelli to third, 2 outs
- Cermenelli reached on a throwing error by the catcher, Missouri State 3, Arkansas 3
- Bogenpohl struck out swinging, 3 outs
Arkansas returns the favor. Ryder Helfrick’s back pick throw to third hits the runner with 2 outs. Cermenelli comes in to score the tying run.
Bottom 6th:
- Kozeal flied out to left, 1 out
- Helfrick reached on a throwing error by the shortstop
- Souza reached on a throwing error by the second baseman, Helfrick scored, Souza to second, Missouri State 2, Arkansas 1
- Max Knight replaces Lucas
- Stewart walked
- Robinett singled to center, Souza to third, Stewart to second
- Aloy flied out to right, Souza scored, Stewart to third, Arkansas 2, Missouri State 2
- Maika Niu replaced Turner
- Niu walked, Robinett to second
- Stewart scored on a wild pitch, Robinett to third, Niu to second, Arkansas 3, Missouri State 2
- Rutenbar walked
- Lance Wade replaced Knight
- Ruiz grounded into a fielder’s choice, Rutenbar out at second, short to second, 3 outs
Top 6th:
- Gollert grounded out to third, 1 out
- Kragel struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Bergman flied out to right, 3 outs
Bottom 5th:
- Aloy singled to left
- Turner struck out swinging, 1 out
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 5th:
- Fyffe grounded out to short, 1 out
- Bogenpohl singled to center
- Sutherland struck out looking, 2 outs
- Roessler struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 4th:
- Souza singled to right
- Stewart grounded into a double play, short to first, Souza out at second, 2 outs
- Robinett grounded out to the catcher, bunt, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Sutherland singled to short
- Roessler flied out to left, 1 out
- Gollert flied out to right, 2 outs
- Kragel walked, Sutherland to second
- Bergman singled to left, Sutherland scored, Kragel to second, Missouri State 1, Arkansas 0
- Ryan singled to left, Kragel scored, Bergman to second, Missouri State 2, Arkansas 0
- Colin Fisher replaced McGuire
- Cermenelli grounded out to first, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- Rutenbar grounded out to second, 1 out
- Ruiz walked
- Ruiz stole second
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Helfrick grounded out to short, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Bergman struck out swinging, 1 out
- Ryan struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Cermenelli walked
- Fyffe singled to center, Cermenelli to second
- Bogenpohl grounded into a fielder’s choice, Cermenelli out at third, third baseman unassisted, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Souza singled to third
- Stewart singled to right, Souza to third
- Robinett struck out swinging, 1 out
- Stewart advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Aloy grounded into a fielder’s choice, Souza out at home, second to the catcher, Stewart to third, Aloy to first, 2 outs
- Turner struck out swinging, 3 outs
Kuhio Aloy nearly took out the second baseman on a line drive but Cermenelli held his nerve to cut the first run down at the plate.
Top 2nd:
- Sutherland grounded out, first to pitcher. 1 out
- Roessler singled to center
- Gollert struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Kragel struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out
- Ruiz fouled out to first, 2 outs
- Kozeal singled to center
- Helfrick grounded out to third, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Cermenilli singled to right
- Fyffe grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Cermenelli out at second, 2 outs
- Bogenpohl popped out to short, 3 outs