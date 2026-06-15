'Every day we just try to be Hogs': Tianna Bell highlights historic Sunday for pro softball Razorbacks

Just as she did multiple times during her lone season as a Razorback, Tianna Bell delivered in her professional debut.

The California native was elevated to the winless Chicago Bandits’ active roster from the AUSL Reserve Pool on Saturday morning and her walk off two-run single on Sunday secured the Bandits’ first victory, 11-3 over the Oklahoma City Spark in six innings, of the young season. Bell also smashed a two-run homer over the center field wall in the bottom of the third to give Chicago a three run cushion.

Have a day @tiannabell_ !!! 🔥



Bell walks it off in the bottom of the sixth for our first win of the season! pic.twitter.com/0idBQ0HKN7 — Chicago Bandits | AUSL (@AUSL_Bandits) June 14, 2026

Bell finished her debut going 2 for 4 with 4 runs batted in.

Since finishing her collegiate career in late May while helping the Arkansas reach its first Women’s College World Series in program history, Bell has been recharging but also preparing for her opportunity at the next level.

“Just getting back in rhythm,” Bell responded following the run-rule win when asked what the weekend had been like. “I ended off my (college) career on a good note and giving my body a rest, just getting back in the groove of things. Also, learning the ways of this new team, finding out where I can fit, and doing everything I can to help win.”

Arkansas had selections in the previous two AUSL drafts and, as of now, has four former players on active rosters across the six-team league. Bell was tabbed all-conference twice during her three-year tenure at Cal, but produced her most prolific season with Arkansas this spring.

“It is such a great program I have no words to describe what Arkansas did to me in my last year,” said Bell, who led the Razorbacks in multiple offensive categories this season. “Every day we just try to be Hogs, that is just all I can say. We are just such a good program and wherever we go, like, any of us will have a great impact.”

Competing the in the SEC – a league that had five of this season’s eight WCWS representatives – prepared Bell for this moment.

“The SEC is just so elite, every weekend you are facing the best pitchers in the country. Coming in (to the AUSL) and facing those same exact pitchers, it set me up perfectly.”

Historic Day For ProHogs

ProHogs have been well-represented over the first week of the fresh AUSL season and Sunday saw a trio of Hogs in lineups for three different squads.

This year’s Arkansas draft pick, Dakota Kennedy, is batting .400 and hit her first pro home run in her first start for the Carolina Blaze, plus Bell and Kailey Wyckoff (Talons) were added to their respective active rosters over the weekend. Wyckoff batted cleanup as the designated player for Utah and drew a walk in the Talons’ 2-1 loss to Portland Cascade.

2025 No. 2 overall draft selection Bri Ellis had as impressive of an opening series as any player, hitting two ‘Bri Bombs’ in the Utah Talons’ sweep of the Bandits and is batting .500 through four games. Ellis was not in the lineup for the Talons on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the AUSL season here.

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