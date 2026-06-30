Experienced SEC middle infielder commits to Arkansas

Arkansas nabbed its 13th commitment from the transfer portal on Tuesday from former Tennessee shortstop Manny Marin.

The Florida native is the second former Volunteer the Hogs have added this cycle, along with right-handed pitcher Brayden Krenzel. Marin is a draft-eligible sophomore.

As a sophomore for the Volunteers, Marin slashed .291/.338/.485 in 196 at-bats with 57 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, 43 runs batted in, 12 walks, 40 strikeouts, and 5 stolen bases in 55 games.

In six career games against Arkansas over the past two seasons, Marin registered five hits and two runs batted in.

Follow all of the movement with the HawgBeat 2027 Baseball Roster Tracker.

Player Bio

CAREER HONORS

2025 NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team (3B)

2026

Went yard against No. 4 Texas (5/9) and finished the day with another single and an RBI on a sac fly

Secured his eighth home run of the season in the Vols’ 13-0 win vs. West Georgia (4/28)

Notched two runs, three hits, and three RBIs to help the Vols secure a series win against No. 13 Alabama (4/23-4/24)

Posted a 2-for-3 day at the plate with an RBI-single and a solo home run against Lipscomb (4/21)

Went yard for his second career grand slam followed by two extra base hits, finishing with a career-high six RBIs over UNC Asheville (4/14)

Added two runs of insurance and three hits for the Vols in their second game against No. 9 Mississippi State (4/11)

Laced a solo home run and finished the day with three runs against Northern Kentucky (4/7) in a 12-6 win for the Vols

Lined two singles and had two RBIs in win over Austin Peay (3/31)

Finished 2-for-4 with two runs and a pair of RBIs in series finale at Vanderbilt (3/29)

Singled and scored a run in Friday night matchup at Vanderbilt (3/27)

Singled and drove in a run in Saturday win vs. Missouri (3/21)

Went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored in midweek win against EKU (3/17)

Extended his hit streak in all three games at No. 8 Georgia (3/13-3/15), going 5-for-8 at the plate throughout the weekend with one double, one home run and a team-leading five RBIs in Athens

Had a two-run double and a solo homer in series-opener at No. 8 Georgia (3/13) to help lead UT to a road win in its SEC opener

Continued his hot hitting with a double, a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs in midweek romp of Tennessee Tech (3/10)

Went 4-for-4 at the plate throughout the series against Wright State (3/6-3/8) with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to win it for the Vols in Friday’s series opener before lacing two singles and a double in the series finale on Sunday

Had an RBI single in 7-1 win over ETSU (3/3)

Launched a two-run homer, his first of the season, in midweek win against Bellarmine (2/25)

Recorded one hit and one RBI to help lead the Vols to a 4-3 victory in series opener over Kent State (2/20)

Went 2-3 at the plate during Tennessee’s season opener with one double and a walk while scoring one run in a 10-0 victory over Nicholls (2/13)

2025

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Westminster Christian School in Miami, Florida

Member of the 18U USA baseball team

Rated as the No. 23 shortstop in the nation and No. 3 in Florida by Perfect Game

Top 100 nationally ranked player by Perfect Game in class of 2024

2024 Perfect Game Preseason Florida All Region 1st Team

2020 14U Select Festival Player

PERSONAL

Born on April 22, 2005

Majoring in Information Sciences

Son of Jorge and Gabriela Marin

Has a brother, Michael, and a sister, Meagan

Brother Michael played collegiate baseball for Hillsboro Community College

Chose Tennessee over Clemson and Miami because of the staff

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.