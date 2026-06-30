HawgBeat Baseball
Experienced SEC middle infielder commits to Arkansas
Arkansas nabbed its 13th commitment from the transfer portal on Tuesday from former Tennessee shortstop Manny Marin.
The Florida native is the second former Volunteer the Hogs have added this cycle, along with right-handed pitcher Brayden Krenzel. Marin is a draft-eligible sophomore.
As a sophomore for the Volunteers, Marin slashed .291/.338/.485 in 196 at-bats with 57 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, 43 runs batted in, 12 walks, 40 strikeouts, and 5 stolen bases in 55 games.
In six career games against Arkansas over the past two seasons, Marin registered five hits and two runs batted in.
Follow all of the movement with the HawgBeat 2027 Baseball Roster Tracker.
Player Bio
CAREER HONORS
- 2025 NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team (3B)
2026
- Went yard against No. 4 Texas (5/9) and finished the day with another single and an RBI on a sac fly
- Secured his eighth home run of the season in the Vols’ 13-0 win vs. West Georgia (4/28)
- Notched two runs, three hits, and three RBIs to help the Vols secure a series win against No. 13 Alabama (4/23-4/24)
- Posted a 2-for-3 day at the plate with an RBI-single and a solo home run against Lipscomb (4/21)
- Went yard for his second career grand slam followed by two extra base hits, finishing with a career-high six RBIs over UNC Asheville (4/14)
- Added two runs of insurance and three hits for the Vols in their second game against No. 9 Mississippi State (4/11)
- Laced a solo home run and finished the day with three runs against Northern Kentucky (4/7) in a 12-6 win for the Vols
- Lined two singles and had two RBIs in win over Austin Peay (3/31)
- Finished 2-for-4 with two runs and a pair of RBIs in series finale at Vanderbilt (3/29)
- Singled and scored a run in Friday night matchup at Vanderbilt (3/27)
- Singled and drove in a run in Saturday win vs. Missouri (3/21)
- Went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored in midweek win against EKU (3/17)
- Extended his hit streak in all three games at No. 8 Georgia (3/13-3/15), going 5-for-8 at the plate throughout the weekend with one double, one home run and a team-leading five RBIs in Athens
- Had a two-run double and a solo homer in series-opener at No. 8 Georgia (3/13) to help lead UT to a road win in its SEC opener
- Continued his hot hitting with a double, a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs in midweek romp of Tennessee Tech (3/10)
- Went 4-for-4 at the plate throughout the series against Wright State (3/6-3/8) with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to win it for the Vols in Friday’s series opener before lacing two singles and a double in the series finale on Sunday
- Had an RBI single in 7-1 win over ETSU (3/3)
- Launched a two-run homer, his first of the season, in midweek win against Bellarmine (2/25)
- Recorded one hit and one RBI to help lead the Vols to a 4-3 victory in series opener over Kent State (2/20)
- Went 2-3 at the plate during Tennessee’s season opener with one double and a walk while scoring one run in a 10-0 victory over Nicholls (2/13)
2025
- Came up clutch in the Knoxville Regional final win over Wake Forest (6/2), leaving the yard and hitting a double to combine for three RBIs on three hits in three at-bats
- Tallied the 20th hit of the game for the Vols, a season high, with a two-RBI double that sealed a win against No. 15/23 Alabama (5/21) in the second round of the SEC tourney
- Came in clutch with a two RBI single that helped the Vols defeat No. 5/8 Arkansas (5/15)
- Collected the winning RBI to help the Vols overcome No. 10/11 Vanderbilt (5/9), 3-2
- Collected a double and another hit to help the Vols pull out an 11-inning stunner against No. 5/10 Auburn (5/3)
- Added another productive day to his season with two RBIs on two hits, which helped the Vols to triumph Bellarmine in eight innings (4/15)
- Got the scoreboard working early with a two RBI double in top of the second that helped the Vols collect a 3-2 win against No. 6/6 Ole Miss (4/11)
- Put together an all-around performance in the 10-7 win over No. 10/12 Alabama with one run on a hit and four putouts and assists including a double play
- Started the scoring with a RBI single to help the Vols claim a run-rule victory against No. 6/7 Florida (3/15)
- Had himself a day against St. Bonaventure (3/8), going for three hits with two doubles and a walk-off grand slam to claim a run-rule victory
- Hit his first collegiate long ball in a 5-2 victory over Oklahoma State (2/28)
- Had two hits in four at-bats, including his first collegiate double, to help claim an 11-1 victory in seven innings over Samford (2/23)
- Notched two hits in his first collegiate start during the 15-0 victory against Hofstra (2/14).
HIGH SCHOOL
- Attended Westminster Christian School in Miami, Florida
- Member of the 18U USA baseball team
- Rated as the No. 23 shortstop in the nation and No. 3 in Florida by Perfect Game
- Top 100 nationally ranked player by Perfect Game in class of 2024
- 2024 Perfect Game Preseason Florida All Region 1st Team
- 2020 14U Select Festival Player
PERSONAL
- Born on April 22, 2005
- Majoring in Information Sciences
- Son of Jorge and Gabriela Marin
- Has a brother, Michael, and a sister, Meagan
- Brother Michael played collegiate baseball for Hillsboro Community College
- Chose Tennessee over Clemson and Miami because of the staff
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