Fayetteville Super Regional: Arkansas and Duke eyeing OKC

Arkansas, the NCAA Tournament’s No. 5 overall seed, hosts No. 12 seed Duke this weekend in the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park.

The Hogs (45-11) are hosting a Super Regional for the fourth time in six years and second consecutive season. Arkansas dominated the Fayetteville Regional, run ruling all three games in six innings, while Duke (43-15) took the long road through the loser’s bracket to earn the Durham Regional on their home field.

These squads have met one other time in the 2023 Clearwater Invitational to kick off the season with the Blue Devils taking the matchup 7-4. Arkansas is still seeking its first ever trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City (Okla.) and Duke is aiming to go for the second time after finishing as one of the last eight teams in 2024.

The Blue Devils are led by Marissa Young, who has compiled a 349-139 record in 11 seasons with the program that includes six NCAA Tournaments, four Super Regionals and the aforementioned 2024 Women’s College World Series berth.

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Statistical comparison

2026 Stats Arkansas Duke Batting average .341 .357 OPS 1.011 1.074 Runs per game 7.6 7.6 Home runs 75 113 Stolen bases (success rate) 33 (94%) 53 (95%) ERA 2.45 4.47 Opponent batting average .212 .272 Fielding percentage .979 .969

Full Super Regional Schedule

Friday, May 22 – 11 a.m. CT ESPNU

Saturday, May 23 – 4 p.m. CT ESPN2

Sunday, May 24 (if necessary) – TBA

Arkansas vs. Duke Players To Watch

ARKANSAS

LHP Robyn Herron

2026 stats: 1.97 ERA, 28 GP, 110 IP, 72 H, 31 ER, 39 BB, 169 K, .179 BAA

RHP Payton Burnham

2026 stats: 1.86 ERA, 25 GP, 98 IP, 78 H, 26 ER, 22 BB, 58 K, .218 BAA

1B Tianna Bell

2026 stats: .368/.442/.695, 56 GP, 174 AB, 64 H, 9 2B, 16 HR, 57 RBI, 20 BB, 19 K

UTL Brinli Bain

2026 stats: .372/.528/.559, 56 GP, 54 H, 18 2B, 3 HR, 34 RBI, 47 BB, 18 K

LF Dakota Kennedy

2026 stats: .362/.458/.758, 50 GP, 149 AB, 54 H, 12 2B, 1 3B, 15 HR, 49 RBI, 24 BB, 21 K

2B Karlie Davison

2026 stats: .364/.456/.667, 56 GP, 132 AB, 48 H, 8 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 15 BB, 21 K

DUKE

LHP Cassidy Curd

2026 stats: 4.59 ERA, 35 GP, 146.1 IP, 145 H, 96 ER, 87 BB, 128 K, .251 BAA

3B Tyrina Jones

2026 stats: .333/.358/.756, 58 GP, 201 AB, 67 H, 10 2B, 3 3B, 23 HR, 80 RBI, 8 BB, 35 K

RF Layla Lamar

2026 stats: .393/.495/.755, 57 GP, 163 AB, 64 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 15 HR, 46 RBI, 32 BB, 20 K

SS Jessica Oakland

2026 stats: .450/.517/.778, 53 GP, 171 AB, 77 H, 11 2B, 15 HR, 69 RBI, 24 BB,14 K

DP Gabriella Shadek

2026 stats: .368/.456/.789, 49 GP, 95 AB, 35 H, 7 2B, 11 HR, 32 RBI, 15 BB, 6 K

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