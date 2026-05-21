Fayetteville Super Regional: Arkansas and Duke eyeing OKC
Arkansas, the NCAA Tournament’s No. 5 overall seed, hosts No. 12 seed Duke this weekend in the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park.
The Hogs (45-11) are hosting a Super Regional for the fourth time in six years and second consecutive season. Arkansas dominated the Fayetteville Regional, run ruling all three games in six innings, while Duke (43-15) took the long road through the loser’s bracket to earn the Durham Regional on their home field.
These squads have met one other time in the 2023 Clearwater Invitational to kick off the season with the Blue Devils taking the matchup 7-4. Arkansas is still seeking its first ever trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City (Okla.) and Duke is aiming to go for the second time after finishing as one of the last eight teams in 2024.
The Blue Devils are led by Marissa Young, who has compiled a 349-139 record in 11 seasons with the program that includes six NCAA Tournaments, four Super Regionals and the aforementioned 2024 Women’s College World Series berth.
Arkansas Razorbacks softball coverage is powered by Athletic Field Services of Arkansas in Sherwood. AFS services ANY natural surface, providing lip removal and edging, laser leveling and grading, ongoing field maintenance, plus much more. Give them a call today to see how they can help you – (501) 416-1218
Statistical comparison
|2026 Stats
|Arkansas
|Duke
|Batting average
|.341
|.357
|OPS
|1.011
|1.074
|Runs per game
|7.6
|7.6
|Home runs
|75
|113
|Stolen bases (success rate)
|33 (94%)
|53 (95%)
|ERA
|2.45
|4.47
|Opponent batting average
|.212
|.272
|Fielding percentage
|.979
|.969
Full Super Regional Schedule
Friday, May 22 – 11 a.m. CT ESPNU
Saturday, May 23 – 4 p.m. CT ESPN2
Sunday, May 24 (if necessary) – TBA
Arkansas vs. Duke Players To Watch
ARKANSAS
LHP Robyn Herron
2026 stats: 1.97 ERA, 28 GP, 110 IP, 72 H, 31 ER, 39 BB, 169 K, .179 BAA
RHP Payton Burnham
2026 stats: 1.86 ERA, 25 GP, 98 IP, 78 H, 26 ER, 22 BB, 58 K, .218 BAA
1B Tianna Bell
2026 stats: .368/.442/.695, 56 GP, 174 AB, 64 H, 9 2B, 16 HR, 57 RBI, 20 BB, 19 K
UTL Brinli Bain
2026 stats: .372/.528/.559, 56 GP, 54 H, 18 2B, 3 HR, 34 RBI, 47 BB, 18 K
LF Dakota Kennedy
2026 stats: .362/.458/.758, 50 GP, 149 AB, 54 H, 12 2B, 1 3B, 15 HR, 49 RBI, 24 BB, 21 K
2B Karlie Davison
2026 stats: .364/.456/.667, 56 GP, 132 AB, 48 H, 8 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 15 BB, 21 K
DUKE
LHP Cassidy Curd
2026 stats: 4.59 ERA, 35 GP, 146.1 IP, 145 H, 96 ER, 87 BB, 128 K, .251 BAA
3B Tyrina Jones
2026 stats: .333/.358/.756, 58 GP, 201 AB, 67 H, 10 2B, 3 3B, 23 HR, 80 RBI, 8 BB, 35 K
RF Layla Lamar
2026 stats: .393/.495/.755, 57 GP, 163 AB, 64 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 15 HR, 46 RBI, 32 BB, 20 K
SS Jessica Oakland
2026 stats: .450/.517/.778, 53 GP, 171 AB, 77 H, 11 2B, 15 HR, 69 RBI, 24 BB,14 K
DP Gabriella Shadek
2026 stats: .368/.456/.789, 49 GP, 95 AB, 35 H, 7 2B, 11 HR, 32 RBI, 15 BB, 6 K
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.