Fernando Carmona selected in fifth round of NFL Draft

Arkansas offensive lineman Fernando Carmona was picked by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round, 142nd overall, of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Las Vegas (Nev.) native started 25 games over the past two seasons for the Razorbacks after transferring in from San Jose State, where he started 24 games across two years with the Spartans.

Last season, Carmona posted a 71.2 grade in 790 snaps, a 72.3 pass blocking grade and a 71.3 run blocking grade.

Carmona is the third Razorback taken off the board in this year’s NFL Draft.

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