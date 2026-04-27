Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen commits to Arkansas

Arkansas added another piece to its roster on Monday morning as Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen committed to the Razorbacks.

Muurinen, who stands 6-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds, chose Arkansas over North Carolina. He is ranked the No. 15 player in the class of 2026 and is a four-star prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Arkansas and Muurinen have been tied together for a long time, as he took his official visit to Fayetteville back in September 2024. He took his time in deciding his career path, as there was potential to simply enter the NBA Draft after playing overseas as opposed to playing college basketball.

Another tie that Murrinen has to the Natural State is that his father, Kimmo, played for Little Rock. His mother, Jenni, played basketball at North Carolina.

Murrinen played for the Finland National Team and also played for KK Partizan Belgrade in the Euroleague, but left that program in February, according to basketnews.com.

He most recently suited up for Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit and played against fellow Arkansas commit Jordan Smith Jr. He scored 10 points and had eight rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

With his decision, Arkansas locked up its fourth freshman addition to the class, as Murrinen joins Smith, in-state phenom JJ Andrews and five-star wing Abdou Toure.

Click here for a full breakdown of Arkansas’ roster with HawgBeat’s roster tracker.

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