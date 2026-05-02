Five-run first sinks Arkansas against Ole Miss, sets up rubber match

No. 22 Arkansas (31-17, 12-11 SEC) allowed 5 runs in the first inning and never recovered against No. 17 Ole Miss (32-16, 12-11 SEC), falling 11-4 to even the series.

Lefty Cole Gibler gave up a grand slam to designated hitter Colin Reuter with just one out in the top of the first. With the wind blowing out, Reuter cleared the left center field wall with a launch angle of 47.75 degrees to give Ole Miss a 5-0 lead.

Gibler hung tough and gutted his way through 5 ⅓ innings and finished with a career-high 9 strikeouts, but allowed 7 earned runs to push his season ERA up nearly a full run from 2.91 to 3.88. Catcher Austin Fawley hit a pair of solo shots in the fourth and the sixth to give Ole Miss a 7-0 lead.

Cade Townsend was unhittable for the first 5 ⅔ innings of work, retiring 10 Razorbacks in a row but could not get the final out of the sixth inning. Carter Rutenbar doubled inside the right field line before Maika Niu hit his first home run in 23 games to give Arkansas some life and cut the lead to 7-2.

Arkansas pushed the tying run into the on-deck circle after two walks and a dropped third strike followed the home run, but Damian Ruiz grounded into an inning-ending fielder’s choice on the first pitch to retire the side.

Arkansas never threatened to get back into the game despite solo home runs from Kuhio Aloy and Camden Kozeal in the seventh and eighth innings respectively.

Despite giving up 7 runs, Gibler got deep enough into the game so Arkansas avoided having to throw its top remaining arms out of the bullpen. Tate McGuire and Jackson Kircher combined for 3 ⅔ innings of relief, allowing 4 runs.

The Razorback offense put together just enough production to force Ole Miss closer Walker Hooks into the game. Hooks got the final 5 outs of the game, throwing 23 pitches.

Arkansas still has Ethan McElvain, Parker Coil and Gabe Gaeckle available in the bullpen for the game Sunday to close out the series.

First pitch of the rubber match is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

No. 22 Arkansas (31-16, 12-10 SEC) looks to clinch its first SEC home series since conference opening weekend with a win in the middle game of a three-game series against No. 17 Ole Miss (31-16, 11-11 SEC) after run-ruling the Rebels in the opener 12-2.

The Razorbacks send lefty Cole Gibler (4-1, 2.91 ERA) to the mound while Ole Miss counters with righty Cade Townsend (4-1, 2.33 ERA) Townsend is ⅔ of an inning short from qualifying, but his ERA mark would be fifth best in the conference. He has only allowed more than 2 earned runs in two of his 10 starts.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

CF Maika Niu

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

LF Damian Ruiz

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Cole Gibler

Ole Miss:

2B Dom Decker

RF Tristan Bissetta

3B Judd Utermark

1B Will Furniss

CF Hayden Federico

DH Colin Reuter

C Austin Fawley

SS Owen Paino

LF Topher Jones

RHP Cade Townsend

Bottom 9th:

Aloy grounded out to the catcher, 1 out

Pompey flied out to center, 2 outs

Rutenbar flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Jackson Kircher replaced McGuire

Bissetta grounded out to third, 1 out

Utermark singled to right

Utermark stole second

Furniss struck out looking, 2 outs

Federico doubled to right center, Utermark scored, Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 4

Cannon Goldin replaced Federico at second

Reuter singled to left, Goldin scored, Ole Miss 11, Arkansas 4

Fawley singled to left, Reuter to second

Paino struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Kozeal homered to left center, Ole Miss 9, Arkansas 4

Helfrick walked

Walker Hooks replaced Calhoun

Souza flied out to left, 2 outs

Ruiz singled to right, Helfrick to second

Stewart grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Paino struck out looking, 1 out

Moseley grounded out, first to the pitcher, 2 outs

Decker flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy homered to left, Ole Miss 9, Arkansas 3

Pompey grounded out to second, 2 outs

Rutenbar grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Bissetta flied out to left, 1 out

Utermark singled to center

Furniss homered to right, Utermark scored, Ole Miss 9, Arkansas 2

Federico grounded out to second, 2 outs

Reuter singled to left

Fawley struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Federico moves from center to left

Moseley replaced Jones in center

Aloy grounded out to third, 1 out

Pompey struck out looking, 2 outs

Rutenbar doubled to right

Niu homered to left center, Rutenbar scored, Ole Miss 7, Arkansas 2

Kozeal walked

Hudson Calhoun replaced Townsend

Helfrick walked, Kozeal to second

Souza struck out swinging, reached first base on a wild pitch, Kozeal to third, Helfrick to second

Ruiz grounded into a fielder’s choice, Souza out at second unassisted, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Fawley homered to right center, Ole Miss 7, Arkansas 0

Paino struck out swinging, 1 out

Tate McGuire replaced Gibler

Jones struck out swinging, 2 outs

Decker fouled out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Souza flied out to center, 1 out

Ruiz lined out to center, 2 outs

Stewart struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Utermark grounded out to short, 1 out

Furniss grounded out, pitcher to first, 2 outs

Federico singled to center

Reuter struck out looking, 2 outs

Bottom 4th:

Niu flied out to center, 1 out

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Helfrick flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Fawley homered to center, Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 0

Paino singled to short

Jones struck out swinging, 1 out

Decker struck out looking, 2 outs

Bissetta grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Aloy singled to left

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Rutenbar grounded into a double play, short to first, Aloy out at second, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Furniss grounded out to short, 1 out

Federico struck out looking, 2 outs

Reuter struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Helfrick flied out to left, 1 out

Souza grounded out to first, 2 outs

Ruiz doubled to right center

Ruiz advanced to third on a wild pitch

Stewart grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Jones struck out swinging, 1 out

Decker singled to center

Bissetta struck out swinging, 2 outs

Utermark flied out to left, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out

Niu grounded out to short, 2 outs

Kozeal popped up to first, 3 outs

Top 1st: