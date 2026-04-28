Five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. signs with Arkansas

Arkansas five-star guard commit Jordan Smith Jr. put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent to play for John Calipari and the Razorbacks on Monday.

Smith made his commitment official during a ceremony at Paul IV Catholic School. The five-star prospect has been committed to Arkansas since February.

Ranked the No. 2 player in the nation according to Rivals, Smith is the top prospect in the state of Virginia and has a plethora of high school awards to his name, such as the Naismith High School Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year both in the state of Virginia and nationally and the MaxPreps Player of the Year, among others.

As a senior, Smith led the Panthers to a 33-2 record and their fourth state championship in five years while averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting 56.0 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from 3-point range and 72.4 percent from the free throw line, according to MaxPreps.

Smith headlines an Arkansas recruiting class that includes Finnish power forward Miikka Muurinen, Little Rock’s own JJ Andrews and five-star wing Abdou Toure. The Hogs also have two transfers so far — Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson and Furman forward Cooper Bowser.

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