Skip to main content
Arkansas
Join Now

Former ACC quarterback commits to Arkansas

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland2 hours agoHawgBeat

Clemson transfer quarterback Cade Trotter has committed to Arkansas, according to reports Friday. Trotter, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is a graduate of Highland Park High in Dallas (Texas) will be added to the team as a walk-on and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Official player bio:

2025: Contributed in a scout team role as a walk-on.

Before Clemson: Played his prep career at Highland Park High School in Dallas under coach Randy Allen.

Personal: Pre-business major … born Feb. 14, 2006.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

You may also like