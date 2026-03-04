Former Arkansas head football coach Lou Holtz passes away at 89

Former Arkansas head football coach Lou Holtz has passed away at 89 years old, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

A source confirmed with HawgBeat on Jan. 29 that Holtz had entered hospice care and he had improved days later according to the family, but that was the last known public report prior to the announcement of his passing.

From the family of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/aYWiXYVnLq — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) March 4, 2026

Holtz was inducted in the the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 following an illustrious career in which he amassed an overall record of 249-132-7 with a 12-8-2 record in bowl games in 33 seasons. Holtz was a one-time national champion, three-time conference champion and multi-time Coach of the Year.

In one of his final public appearances, Holtz was in Fayetteville as an honorary captain for the Razorbacks’ Sept. 27 matchup against Notre Dame at Razorback Stadium.

Holtz took over Arkansas’ football program following the 1976 season after legend Frank Broyles stepped away from the field to be full-time Athletic Director. From 1977-83, Holtz went 61-21-2 (37-18-1 SWC) with three bowl victories and two double-digit win seasons (1977, 1979).

Holtz’s best season in Fayetteville came in his first year as the short-handed Hogs pulled off what many consider to be the biggest upset in program history in the Orange Bowl over the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners to finish No. 3 in the AP Poll. Arkansas’ lone loss that season came in a controversial 13-9 ending at home against hated rival Texas.

After leaving Arkansas, Holtz spent two years at Minnesota before taking the job at Notre Dame in 1986. Holtz had the most success of any of his coaching stops with the Irish, compiling a 100-30-2 record with a 12-0 National Championship run in 1988. He is only the third coach in Notre Dame’s renowned history to reach 100 wins, joining Brian Kelly (113) and Knute Rockne (105).

Holtz briefly left coaching after resigning from Notre Dame in 1996 and worked as a TV analyst at CBS Sports for two seasons.

While Notre Dame was his most successful coaching stint, his final stop at South Carolina may have been his most impressive. The Gamecocks were 1-10 the season before Holtz took over, then his inaugural season in 1999 they went 0-11 before combining for 17 victories and back-to-back Outback Bowl triumphs the next two seasons.

Born in West Virginia and raised in Ohio, Holtz played linebacker at Kent State for two seasons before beginning his legendary coaching career.

Lou Holtz Coaching Timeline

*Head coach unless otherwise listed

1960 – Iowa (assistant)

1961-63 – William & Mary (assistant)

1964-65 – Connecticut (assistant)

1966-67 – South Carolina (assistant)

1968 – Ohio State (assistant)

1969-71 – William & Mary

1972-75 – NC State

1976 – New York Jets

1977-83 – Arkansas

1984-85 – Minnesota

1986-96 – Notre Dame

1999-2004 – South Carolina

