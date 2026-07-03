Former Arkansas players prepped for NBA Summer League

The 2026 NBA Summer League tips off on Friday with the California Classic in San Francisco (Calif.) and will conclude with the Championship matchup on July 19.

10 former Arkansas hoopers will compete over the next couple of weeks:

Darius Acuff Jr. – Sacramento Kings

Jonas Aidoo – Utah Jazz

Trevon Brazile – Denver Nuggets

Ricky Council IV – Orlando Magic

Johnell Davis – Orlando Magic

Nick Pringle – Boston Celtics

Adou Thiero – Los Angeles Lakers

Meleek Thomas – Cleveland Cavaliers

Au’Diese Toney – Orlando Magic

ALSO READ: Arkansas’ opponents in Baha Mar Hoops Summer League exhibition games announced

Acuff and the Kings will take on the Brooklyn Nets in a July 4th showdown at 4 p.m. CT and it will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

Click here for more information and the full Summer League schedule.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.