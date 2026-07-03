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Former Arkansas players prepped for NBA Summer League

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Kyle Sutherland@HawgBeat
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Darius Acuff Jr.
Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 2026 NBA Summer League tips off on Friday with the California Classic in San Francisco (Calif.) and will conclude with the Championship matchup on July 19.

10 former Arkansas hoopers will compete over the next couple of weeks:

Darius Acuff Jr. – Sacramento Kings

Jonas Aidoo – Utah Jazz

Trevon Brazile – Denver Nuggets

Ricky Council IV – Orlando Magic

Johnell Davis – Orlando Magic

Nick Pringle – Boston Celtics

Adou Thiero – Los Angeles Lakers

Meleek Thomas – Cleveland Cavaliers

Au’Diese Toney – Orlando Magic

ALSO READ: Arkansas’ opponents in Baha Mar Hoops Summer League exhibition games announced

Acuff and the Kings will take on the Brooklyn Nets in a July 4th showdown at 4 p.m. CT and it will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

Click here for more information and the full Summer League schedule.

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