Former Colorado starting safety signs with Arkansas

Colorado transfer safety Carter Stoutmire signed with Arkansas, according to reports Friday. Stoutmire, 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, is the 35th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The native Texan started seven of the eight games he played for the Buffalos in 2025 and missed the other four due to injury. He logged 38 tackles (25 solo), 5 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hurries and forced a fumble. Over three seasons at Colorado, Stoutmire played in 25 games with 15 starts compiling 66 tackles, 1 for loss, and 8 pass breakups while playing nickelback and safety.

Stoutmire was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023 and picked Colorado over the likes of Arizona, Memphis, Mississippi State, Penn State and SMU, among others.

Official player bio:

AT COLORADO

2025 (Jr.)

Played in eight games during the 2025 season, starting in seven.

Missed four games due to injury.

Finished the season with 38 total tackles, 23 unassisted tackles, five pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble.

After playing multiple different positions over the previous two seasons, Stoutmire found his place at safety.

Contributed 42 snaps on three different units: kickoff, punt return, and field goal block.

2024 (So.)

Played in all 13 games during the 2024 season, starting seven split between two positions.

His first three starts of the season came at safety filling in for Shilo Sanders. The last four games of the season he started at nickel for Preston Hodge.

Stoutmire finished the season with the sixth most total tackles with 42, seven pass breakups, six third down stops, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one tackle for zero, and half a tackle for loss.

Played the fourth most special teams plays on the team with 167 on five different special teams groups: kickoff return, kickoff, punt return, punt coverage, and field goal block.

2023 (Fr.)

Played in nine games in 2023, starting in one of them.

Started his first college game against Arizona State.

Recorded 11 total tackles and a TFL, career-high six total tackles against Stanford

Blocked a kick in the win against Arizona State on 10/7/23.

HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS

Three-star prospect by the recruiting services.

On3 ranks him as the No. 70 cornerback nationally and the No. 91 player from Texas.

ESPN ranks him as the No. 80 cornerback in the nation and No. 144 player from Texas.

247 Sports ranks him the No. 107 cornerback in the class and No. 155 player from Texas.

247 Composite has him as the No. 706 player nationally, No. 73 cornerback in the class and No. 113 player from Texas.

On3 Consensus has him at No. 857 in the nation, No. 85 cornerback in the class and No. 150 player from Texas.

AT PRESTONWOOD CHRISTIAN

Father (Omar) played at Fresno State from 1993-96 and in the NFL from 1997-2007.

Played four years of varsity at PCHS under coach Donnie Yantis.

He helped the Lions to a 29-15 record in four years and finished his career with 78 tackles, 5.5 for a loss with nine interceptions, 16 pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

Offensively in his career, he has two receptions for 11 yards and two rushes for 21 yards, while also returning his interceptions for a combined 120 yards and three kickoffs for 73 yards giving him 225 all-purpose yards.

Senior season PCHS was 9-3 and he had 41 tackles, six interceptions, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns and had one reception for five yards on offense.

Junior season, PCHS was 7-5 and he had 19 tackles, two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, six pass breakups, one tackle for loss, adding one reception for six yards and an 18-yard rush on offense.

In his COVID-shortened sophomore season, PCHS was 4-4 and he had 16 tackles, one interception, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups and added one rush for three yards.

Also competes in track & field at PCHS, and placed fourth in the TAPPS state championships as a junior with a jump of 21-5.25, and he was a member of two state title relay teams, the 4×100 and 4×200 meter teams. His PR long jump is 21-11.5 which he did as a sophomore.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

