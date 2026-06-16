Former Freshman All-American commits to Arkansas

Arkansas baseball got its latest transfer portal commitment from Kansas State outfielder AJ Evasco on Tuesday, according to his Instagram.

The Lincoln (Neb.) native slashed .348/.415/.548 in 210 at-bats with 73 hits, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 8 home runs, 51 runs batted in, 19 walks and 30 strikeouts in 52 games. He also registered a .987 fielding percentage on 77 putouts and committed just one error playing in right field.

Evasco visited Arkansas on Wednesday and also took a visit to Florida. He will be a junior in 2027 but is a draft-eligible sophomore. He is the fifth transfer portal acquisition for the Diamond Hogs this cycle.

Follow all of the movement with the HawgBeat 2027 Baseball Roster Tracker.

Player Profile

HONORS

D1Baseball Freshman All-American (2025)

Big 12 All-Freshman Team (2025)

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (March 17, 2025)



SUMMER LEAGUE (2025)

Played 16 games for Newport of the NECBL … Slashed .278/.328/.444 with 15 hits … Recorded four doubles, one triple and one home run for a .772 OPS … Drove in six RBI and scored 10 runs.

FRESHMAN (2025)

Named Freshman All-American by D1Baseball … Selected to Big 12 All-Freshman Team … Named Big 12 Player of the Week (March 17) … Played in 54 games in his debut season, making 51 starts at first base and in right field … Made six starts as the designated hitter … Made collegiate debut on February 14 in the season opener against Washington, doubling in his first at-bat with an RBI … Set freshman program records for most home runs and RBI … Hit record-breaking home run No. 11 against Texas on June 1, driving in the record-setting RBI in his second homer against the Longhorns … Posted a .311 average on the season with a .554 slugging percentage and a .380 on-base percentage… Totaled 12 doubles, one triple and 11 home runs … Ranked within the top five in nearly all major offensive categories … Ranked third with 52 RBI and second with 52 runs scored … Finished fifth on the team with 60 hits … Led the team with a 20-game on-base streak from March 1 to April 4 … Recorded a team-best 14-game hitting streak from March 1-23 … Posted 14 multi-hit games and had 14 multi-RBI contests – good for third on the team … Recorded a grand slam at Creighton on March 11 … Reached safely in 46 games, that included a hit in 41 of those … Hit a team-best .418 (23-for-55) with runners in scoring position, and recorded 20 hits with two-outs with 11 two-out RBI … Had one multi-home run game against Texas on June 1 … Collected five three-hit performances (Last: vs. #12 West Virginia, May 11) … Drove in a season-high four RBI in three games: vs. William & Mary on March 8, at Creighton on March 11, vs. Utah on March 16) … Recorded a pair of three-run walk-off home runs on March 8 against William and Mary and on March 16 vs. Utah … Drove in the game-winning run with a two-run double in a 3-1 decision over UCF (April 12) … Was one of five players to play and start in all 30 games in Big 12 play … Hit second-best average of .324 in conference games, to go along with a .532 slugging percentage and .394 on-base percentage … Recorded six doubles with one triple and five home runs in league games, driving in 28 RBI and led with 34 runs scored … Went 4-for-10 (.400) with four RBI to lead the offense in the NCAA Austion Regional, homering twice against Texas (June 1).

HIGH SCHOOL

Played at Lincoln East High School … Rawlings Gold Glove recipient … Rawlings First Team All-American and Max Preps Second Team All-American … Two-time First Team All-State … During senior campaign, hit .480 with 49 hits including 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and driving in 53 runs …



PERSONAL

Born on July 21, 2005, in Columbus, Nebraska … Son of Guy and Beck Evasco … Has four siblings: Erica, Tony, Ryan, and Derek … Cousin of MLB player Jake Diekman … Majoring in finance.