Former Memphis star running back commits to Arkansas

Former Memphis running back Sutton Smith has committed to Arkansas, according to reports on Monday. Smith is the fourth Memphis player out of the transfer portal to follow Ryan Silverfield to Fayetteville and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Razorback fans are very familiar with Smith, who sprinted 64 yards to score what ended up being the winning touchdown for Memphis in their 32-31 win over Arkansas on Sept. 20.

Smith was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022. Through 12 games this season, he led the Tigers on the ground with 669 yards, despite not playing in the Gasparilla Bowl, to go with seven touchdowns on 102 carries, an average of 6.6 yards per tote. His 147 yards against Arkansas was a career high.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith posted an overall offensive grade of 73.2, a run grade of 74.6 and a receiving grade of 63.7.

Official player bio:

Honors

• Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week (9/23)

• Paul Hornung National Player of the Week (9/09, 9/16)

• American Conference Weekly Honorable Mention (9/15)

• 2025 Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

• 2022 AAC All-Academic Team

2024 (Junior)

• First-Team Preseason All-AAC (KR; Phil Steele)

• College Football Network Preseason AAC Kick Returner of the Year

• Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watchlist

• Member of the 11-2 Tigers who defeated West Virginia in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

• Appeared in one game before a season-ending injury; Redshirted

2023 (Sophomore)

• Member of the 10-3 Tigers who defeated Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

• Appeared in all 13 games on the season, earning two starts

• Rushed 63 times for 305 yards and two touchdowns and added 18 receptions for 152 yards and two more scores

• Returned 21 kickoffs for 509 yards for an average of 24.2 yards a return which ranked 18th in the NCAA and second in the AAC

• Rushed for a season-high 115 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman

• In the win over Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, he rushed four times for 22 yards and had two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown

• Had four receptions for 39 yards and a score at Temple

• Totaled four kickoff returns for a season-high 111 yards, including a season-long return of 78 yards at Charlotte

2022 (Freshman)

• Member of the Tigers who won the 2022 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

• Appeared in 10 games, earning one start on the season

• Totaled 29 rushes for 135 yards and two touchdowns along with four receptions for 58 yards

• Had a season-best 55 rushing yards on seven carries including a touchdown in win over North Alabama

• Posted 116 all-purpose yards at No. 25/25 Tulane, with 28 rushing yards and season-best totals of 38 receiving yards and 50 kickoff return yards

• Also notched a rushing touchdown against SMU

Prior to Memphis/Personal

• Three-star prospect by Rivals

• Also ranked as the 96th best overall prospect in the state

• Three-star prospect and No. 1,238th overall recruit by 247Sports

• Ranked as the 82nd best running back in the nation and the 456th best recruit in the region

• 2021 GMSAA All-Star West Division

• Rushed for 748 yards on 140 carries this season

• Added 15 rushing touchdowns, 363 receiving yards

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Commitments

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2. Therefore, this likely won’t affect Arkansas.

