Former SEC, Middle Tennessee State safety commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed the commitment of a safety from Middle Tennessee State, who also played at Vanderbilt, on Friday afternoon.

John Howse IV, a 6-foot-1, 194-pound defensive back from Brentwood, Tennessee, is the 37th addition from the transfer portal since it opened for Ryan Silverfield.

Last season, Howse appeared in four games and recorded 13 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Howse played in 21 games for Vanderbilt from 2021 to 2023. He had 20 tackles and an interception in that span.

According to Pro Football Focus, Howse had an overall grade of 62.0, 51.4 in rush defense, 76.6 in pass rush and 65.5 in coverage.

Howse will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Official Bio:

Honors

• 2024: MTSU Defensive Player of the Week 9/1, Fourth Team All-CUSA by Phil Steele



2024 (r-Junior)

• Played in all 12 games and had 11 starts

• Finished the season fifth on the team in tackles with 48, including 3.5 TFLs, a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble

• His 688 snaps played led all defensive players

• Made his first collegiate start against Tennessee Tech and responded with five tackles, including a TFL and a 42-yard interception return in 67 snaps

• Turned in six tackles, including 2.0 TFLs, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup against Ole Miss

• Added six stops against WKU

• Had six tackles and his second interception of the season against Duke

• Registered seven stops against Memphis



2023 (r-Sophomore at Vanderbilt)

• Played 11 games, making 15 tackles and grabbing an interception

• Recorded his first career interception in the game versus Kentucky



2022 (r-Freshman at Vanderbilt)

• Played in eight games, making five tackles

• Had a season-best three tackles in win at Northern Illinois



2021 (Freshman at Vanderbilt)

• Played in two games



High School

• Lettered three years at Brentwood under coach Ron Crawford

• Consensus three-star prospect by ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Rivals.com

• The No. 14 prospect in Tennessee by Rivals.com, No. 19 by 247Sports.com and No. 29 by ESPN.com

• Ranked as the No. 42 safety nationally by Rivals.com and the No. 66 cornerback in the country by 247Sports.com

• 2020 The Tennessean All-Midstate football team first team selection

• Member of The Tennessean’s Dandy Dozen in 2020

• Four-time All-Region 6-6A honoree

• During senior campaign, guided Brentwood to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division I Class 6A state championship game (Title tilt was the second appearance in program history)

• Finished senior year with 28 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups

• As a junior, booked 60 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and nine pass breakups

• Helped Brentwood to a 10-3 record in 2019 and trip to the TSSAA state quarterfinals



Personal

• Full name: John Howse IV

• Parents: John and Lindy Howse

• Born: 9/7/2002

• Major: Integrated Studies