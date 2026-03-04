Forrest City running back commits to Arkansas

Arkansas added another in-state product to its class on Tuesday as 2026 running back Kevin Young out of Forrest City announced his commitment to the Razorbacks.

Young, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound athlete, made the announcement on his X account.

Young held several Power Four offers from the likes of Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kansas State and others.

A three-star product in the class of 2026, Young reports that he rushed for 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior and increased that 2,022 yards and 29 scores while averaging over 11 yards per carry, according to MaxPreps.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.