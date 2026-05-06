Four Hogs land on No Ceilings NBA Draft Big Board

The NBA Draft machine is in full motion, and No Ceilings released its updated NBA Draft Big Board on Wednesday with four Razorbacks listed.

The outlet listed Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas, Billy Richmond III and Trevon Brazile on the big board. Acuff is likely gone from last year’s roster, while Thomas and Richmond have maintained their college eligibility and could return to Arkansas next year. Brazile is out of eligibility, so the professional ranks are his only option.

No Ceilings listed Acuff at No. 5, Thomas at No. 30, Richmond at No. 33 and Brazile at No. 47. Those first two look very similar to ESPN’s mock draft from April 28, which had Acuff going No. 5 to Sacramento and Thomas going No. 29 to Cleveland.

It is worth noting that No Ceilings’ Big Board is not a mock draft. Here’s their process from their website:

The entire No Ceilings team submits a personal Big Board of the Top 60 rankings.

From there, we take the averages from the entire squad and put together ONE Composite BIG Board.

IMPORTANT: You’ll notice a couple of ties when it comes to rankings (yes, this class is insane). Tiebreaker go to a player who had the highest individual ranking (ex: two players were tied and one of them was listed at #11 on the highest internal board and the other was listed at #12 as their highest internal ranking, the tie goes to the prospect who was #11).

Measurements listed are from team websites. The upcoming NBA Draft Combine measurements will give the “official” ruling.

Click here to check out No Ceilings’ full NBA Draft Big Board.

Darius Acuff Jr. — No. 5

Courtesy: No Ceilings

2025-26 stats: 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists in 36 games

Acuff stayed put from where he was in the last Big Board that No Ceilings released at No. 5. Prior to that, he was at No. 8. He’s in the conversation of one of the greatest Arkansas players of all-time and won a plethora of awards as a freshman, including the SEC Player and Freshman of the Year awards.

The Detroit native was the top scoring option at every point in the game, but especially in crunch time when the Hogs needed a bucket. Whether it’s scoring 49 points in a double-overtime battle with Alabama, or scoring four of the final six points to seal a road win against Oklahoma, he had the clutch factor.

His ability to get to and finish at the rim, coupled with his ball-handling, body control and three-point shooting success, makes him an enticing pick for an NBA front office looking to build around a franchise player.

Meleek Thomas — No. 30

Courtesy: No Ceilings

2025-26 stats: 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists in 37 games

Meleek Thomas has been seen as a fringe first-round pick by most major mock drafts this cycle, which is in line with No Ceilings’ big board with him at No. 30. He saw a two-spot jump from where he was in the previous update at No. 32.

If Thomas had been on any other team this season, he would have been the focal point of the team. He was simply playing with one of the best freshmen in the class in Acuff.

Thomas possesses the ability to score in every facet of the game — his three-point percentage of 48.7% in SEC games is a school record and he scored at least 17 points in each of Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament games. During the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss, he dropped 29 points and went 4-of-7 from deep.

Billy Richmond III — No. 33

Courtesy: No Ceilings

2025-26 stats: 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists in 37 games

Up eight spots from where Richmond was last at No. 41, Richmond still looks like someone who will ultimately decide to return to school next year. That’s not guaranteed, though, and the NBA draft process will go a long way toward helping him make his decision on what he wants to do next season.

Richmond took a big jump offensively toward the back half of the season and scored in double figures in four of the last five games of the season. He also had a stretch of five games in which he scored at least 20 points.

The Memphis native is a fan-favorite on campus, earning the nickname “Billy Goat” because of his tenacious effort and motor.

Trevon Brazile — No. 46

Courtesy: No Ceilings

2025-26 stats: 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 36 games

Brazile saw a 12-spot jump from No. 58 since No Ceilings’ last Big Board and looks like someone who will hear his name called in the second round of the draft. He was the third-leading scorer for the Hogs this past season and averaged 13 points per game and 7.3 boards.

The Springfield, Missouri, native had a significant impact on the Razorbacks’ success under John Calipari. In the 2024-25 season, he saw his role elevate because of an injury to Adou Thiero and logged double-doubles in seven of the final 11 games of the season and helped the Hogs to a Sweet 16 appearance.

That extended into his final season at Arkansas, where he was a starter for all 36 games and broke his single-game career scoring record twice over the course of the season.

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