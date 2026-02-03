Four Razorbacks earn preseason honors from Baseball America

The preseason honors continue to roll in for Arkansas baseball as four Diamond Hogs were selected as All-Americans by Baseball America, tied with Texas A&M to lead the nation.

Right-handed pitcher Gabe Gaeckle and righty Carson Wiggins made the First Team, while catcher Ryder Helfrick made the Second Team and infielder Cam Kozeal cracked the Third Team.

Gaeckle, who was also named preseason All-American by Perfect Game, began 2025 as a starter before eventually going back to coming out of the bullpen and thrived. He posted a 4-2 record with a 4.42 earned run average and two saves while striking out 92 batters in 71.1 innings.

Wiggins had elbow surgery last season and his status is up in the air for 2026. He only pitched 14 relief innings as a freshman, posting a 3.21 earned run average with a 33.9% strikeout rate.

“If Carson did not get hurt he might be, like, the most popular guys in college baseball right now,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Monday at the Swatter’s Club. “He might get to pitch for us in May, he might not.”

Helfrick is very arguably the nation’s best behind the dish and was additionally selected as a preseason All-American by D1Baseball. He started 56 games for the Hogs last spring and slashed .305/.420/.616 with 15 home runs and 38 runs batted in. Defensively, Helfrick committed only three errors on 629 chances (.995 fielding percentage) and threw out 10 of 45 attempted base stealers (.222 average).

Kozeal started 55 games after transferring from Vanderbilt, slashing .333/.386/.606 with 15 homers and 62 RBI while earning All-SEC honors.

Van Horn’s 24th season with the Razorbacks begins in less than two weeks against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. In 2025, Arkansas went 50-15 overall and 20-10 in SEC play to clinch its sixth 20-win SEC campaign and make its 12th trip to Omaha in program history.

