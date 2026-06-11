Four-star guard commits to Arkansas

Four-star guard Davion Thompson has committed to Arkansas, he announced Wednesday.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois, native is the No. 22 player in the class of 2027 according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He chose the Razorbacks over Michigan, Vanderbilt and Baylor, which along with Arkansas rounded out his Top 4.

“Just the culture they have and the reputation that Coach Cal has,” Thompson told Rivals recently. “He has a lot of guards that come through, and he puts them in the NBA and in the best position to chase their dreams.

“It’s pretty much the coaching staff, too. They’ve been on me since I was a sophomore or junior, so I have a good relationship with them. I like the visit when I went up there. Everything was good.”

Thompson did not announce whether or not he is reclassifying to the class of 2026, but sources told HawgBeat he is still expected to reclassify in the coming weeks.

4⭐️ Davion Thompson (No. 22 ESPN 60) serving buckets per usual at the Bill Hensley Memorial Run N Slam 🤌🔥@Davion_t9 I @MeanstreetsEYB pic.twitter.com/gXX0iczTtX — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 3, 2025

Calipari traveled south at the beginning of June to watch Thompson play at the FIVA U18 AmeriCup. Thompson also took two visits to Fayetteville during last season, once for the exhibition game against Cincinnati and the non-conference finale against James Madison.

Thompson is a three-point sniper and averaged 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 52% from three-point range for Meanstreets on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Thompson is the fifth high school addition for the Razorbacks this cycle and joins Jordan Smith Jr., Abdou Toure, JJ Andrews and Miikka Muurinen as incoming freshmen.

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