Four-star wideout commits to Arkansas

Arkansas landed four-star Thomas County Central (Ga.) wide receiver Jabari Watkins on Monday fresh off of his official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

Watkins, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, is now the highest-rated prospect to commit to the Hogs, coming in at No. 285 overall in the Rivals300 rankings and rated as the 25th-best wideout per Rivals. He was previously committed to Nebraska, but claimed the coaching staff “just stopped texting” him back.

According to Rivals analyst Chad Simmons, Arkansas wide receivers coach Larry Smith “has played a major role in Arkansas’ rise.”

Along with Arkansas, Watkins’ offer list includes Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M, among others.

While helping the Yellow Jackets to a state championship with a perfect 15-0 finish, Watkins hauled in 55 catches for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He is the 15th player to commit to Arkansas’ 2027 class.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins

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