Freshman All-American pitcher schedules visit date to Arkansas

Louisiana Tech right-handed pitcher Thomas Allen is scheduled to visit Arkansas on Friday, he confirmed with HawgBeat.

Allen was selected as a Second Team NCBWA Freshman All-American as well as the Conference USA’s All-Freshman team this season after posting a 3.54 earned run average in 19 appearances with 34 hits, 19 earned runs, 15 walks and 49 strikeouts across 48 1/3 innings while holding opposing batters to a .195 average.

Additional visits planned for Allen are LSU, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Arkansas has pulled in nine players from the transfer portal and the class ranks No. 1 overall per 64 Analytics.

Player Bio

CAREER HONORS & AWARDS

CUSA Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2026)

CUSA All-Freshman Team (2026)

NCBWA Second Team Freshman All-American (2026)

2026: Posted a 5-3 record with a 3.54 ERA in 19 appearances as a freshman … his five saves were second-most on the team and tied for the sixth-most in CUSA … third-most strikeouts on the team with 49 … held a 3.27 K/BB ratio … top five against league opponents with a 2.55 ERA, .192 opposing average, 24 hits allowed, 12 runs allowed (10 earned), eight walks allowed and four doubles allowed … made his first career appearance on Feb. 14 vs. Houston Christian … struck out two batters while allowing one run on two hits and one walk in one inning … earned his first win vs. Northwestern State (2/24) with two shutout innings, allowing one walk and one hit while fanning five Demon hitters … allowed one hit across 1.1 innings at South Alabama (3/8), striking out three to earn his first collegiate save … pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts to earn the win vs. Central Arkansas (3/17) … fanned a career-high seven batters in 4.2 shutout no-hit innings at FIU (4/3) … earned Tech’s lone win at DBU (5/2) with five shutout innings allowing two hits with three strikeouts … picked up saves in consecutive appearances vs. Middle Tennessee (4/12) and at Kennesaw State (4/17), and again at Liberty (5/8) and vs. Sam Houston (5/14).

PERSONAL: Born March 5, 2007 in Shreveport … son of Buddy Allen and Hailey Singh.

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