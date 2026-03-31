Future Hogs face off in McDonald’s All-American Game

Two Arkansas five-star signees will take center stage on Tuesday night and play in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Phoenix, Arizona.

JJ Andrews, a Little Rock Christian product, will play for the Boys West team. Jordan Smith Jr., a five-star signee out of St. Paul IV in Washington, D.C., will play for the east.

This is the third year in a row the Hogs have had ‘Burger Boys’ playing. Last year, it was Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. Before that, Boogie Fland and Karter Knox were McDonald’s All-American selections.

Alongside Andrews on the West team is a litany of star power. The No. 1, 3, 4 and 5 players in the country — Tyran Stokes, Cameron Williams, Caleb Holt and Christian Collins, respectively — are on the West team.

Andrews and Smith are the 23rd and 24th Razorback signees to be named to the McDonald’s All-American rosters.

Last year for Little Rock Christian Academy, Andrews averaged 30.7 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals while helping the Warriors to the state quarterfinals in Class 5A. He was also named the MaxPreps Arkansas Player of the Year.

”I’m really just thankful to be here with the best of the best,” Andrews said Monday. “It’s an honor. The legacy behind it, all the players that’s played in this event. You can go down a long list — LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan. Just being here with the best of the best.”

Smith will come to Arkansas highly decorated, as he was named the national Gatorade Player of the Year and also won the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-3 guard helped St. Paul VI Catholic to a 33-2 record and their fourth state championship in five years while averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting 56.0 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from 3-point range and 72.4 percent from the free throw line.

”It means the world to me,” Smith said of being named a McDonald’s All-American. “I grew up watching this prestigious event and having the opportunity to play in it is just a full circle moment.”

Opponents now, teammates soon enough

Andrews and Smith will be opponents for this showcase, but soon enough they will be teammates on the Hill in Fayetteville. Smith said the competition doesn’t stop when they get to campus, though.

”I’m looking forward to the competition,” Smith said. “I know JJ’s really good at what he does, but I’m also excited to compete with the best of the best. I feel like JJ, he’s proved to be one of the best of the best in the country by just being at this event.

“I love competition, I love having fun. I think JJ will put up a really good challenge for me to just have fun and compete at a high level. I love the competition. I love it, and I’m ready to see what JJ does.”

Andrews echoed Smith’s comments and also said the competition between them will help them grow closer.

”We’re dogs,” Andrews said of him and Smith. “We’re both physical, we’re both strong. We always make jokes about who’s the stronger one. But it’s just a fun time. We’re going to have fun flying around, talking smack, and that’s just going to carry over to Arkansas. Us becoming even better teammates, even Abdou Toure coming in with us as well, that’s just going to make us tighter.”

The McDonald’s All-American Game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

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