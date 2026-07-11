Gabe Gaeckle picked by Oakland Athletics in MLB Draft

Arkansas right-hander Gabe Gaeckle was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 73rd overall pick in the MLB Draft on Saturday.

The Aptos, California, native made 20 appearance and 12 starts as a junior this past season. He owned a 4.14 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 71.2 innings of work.

Gaeckle’s first outing of his junior year was in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown against Oklahoma State, where he struck out nine batters in 4.1 innings with just one earned run.

In the SEC Tournament, Gaeckle came in relief against Texas after Hunter Dietz, who was drafted by the Yankees on Saturday, left the game in the first inning. He threw six shutout innings and struck out nine batters in the win.

Gaeckle spent three seasons at Arkansas after he was drafted in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. As a freshman, he was named to the Baseball America All-Freshman First Team and the Freshman All-SEC team as well.

With the pick, Gaeckle is the fourth player drafted out of Arkansas in this year’s MLB Draft.

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