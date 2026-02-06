Gabe Gaeckle, Ryder Helfrick named to Golden Spikes Award watch list

Heading into their junior seasons at Arkansas, Ryder Helfrick and Gabe Gaeckle have been named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list that was released on Friday.

Helfrick, a Discovery Bay, California, native has received plenty of preseason hype ahead of the 2026 season, and for good reason. He slashed .305/.420/.616 with 15 home runs and 38 runs batted in last season and helped the Razorbacks to a College World Series semifinal appearance.

Behind the dish, Helfrick committed only three errors on 629 chances (.995 FPCT) and threw out 10 of 45 attempted base stealers.

Gaeckle was also named to last year’s preseason Golden Spikes watch list and has earned preseason All-America honors from Baseball America and Perfect Game. The Aptos, Calif., native made 19 appearances with nine starts on the mound as a sophomore last season, posting a 4-2 record with a 4.42 ERA and two saves across 71.1 innings.

Arkansas is no stranger to Golden Spikes award winners, as the Diamond Hogs have had three since 2015. Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy won the award last year, right-handed pitcher Kevin Kopps won it in 2021 and Andrew Benintendi won it in 2015.

Along with the Golden Spikes watch list, Helfrick was also named to the Buster Posey Award watch list, presented to the best catcher in college baseball every year.

The Razorbacks, led by 24th-year head coach Dave Van Horn, open the season against Big 12 foe Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

