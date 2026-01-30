'Game-changing' Arkansas outfielder Reagan Johnson ready to lead Razorbacks in final season

The Arkansas Razorbacks softball team begins their 2026 season in one week when they head to the East Coast for the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in Conway, South Carolina.

The Hogs are a consensus preseason Top 10 squad, but must replace the historic production from National Player of the Year Bri Ellis.

“We are not asking one of them to do it, we are asking a handful of them to do it and they are up for that,” 11th year head coach Courtney Deifel said of filling the void left by Ellis. “She wore a lot of hats for us so those are things we have to fill even beyond the field so that is what we are seeing our team step up in. The thing I question is filling her leadership and personality, those are not considered when I get asked those questions.”

Ellis is gone, as is another highly productive power bat in now-Razorbacks Graduate Manager Courtney Day, but the Hogs return essentially 100% of their pitching and six other everyday starters in the field – including four-year centerfielder Reagan Johnson.

Trio of veteran leaders

Known for web gem catches in the outfield, Johnson also plays a crucial role as a lightning-fast slapper who has led off at the plate in all 172 games she has started as a Razorback.

To no surprise, Johnson was voted by her teammates as one of the leaders heading into her final run.

“We actually did pick captains this year, it is me, (left-handed ace) Robyn Herron, and (second baseman) Karlie Davison,” Johnson told HawgBeat. “I take a crazy amount of pride in that because my team picked me. They chose me to lead them into the season and it is a great feeling knowing that I have them behind my back ready to go.”

Across three seasons, Johnson slashed .370/.423/.414 in 606 at-bats with 135 runs scored, 13 doubles, 7 triples, 42 runs batted in and 50 stolen bases. Her .370 career BA currently ranks first in program history, her .423 OBP is 4th and the 50 stolen bags is fifth with another season to go.

The Karnes City (Texas) native has received her well-deserved accolades as a multi-time All-SEC selection, plus a Freshman All-American nod in 2023, but still believes she has more left to prove and it is something that weighs on her mind.

“I do think about it,” Johnson said. “I would have loved to win the Gold Glove last year. I thought that I did a really great job and Kendra Falby is an amazing outfielder, so she deserved it as well. But I do think about those kind of things.”

Johnson was one of six Razorbacks to make the cut on Softball America’s Preseason Top 100 players, checking in at No. 70 overall and the 14th outfielder. Regardless of anyone’s opinion, Deifel believes she has the best of the best patrolling centerfield.

“When you talk about Reagan Johnson anchoring the outfield, I do not think there is a better centerfielder in the game,” Deifel confidently stated. “I thought she was the best centerfielder last year, too, and it is not a bias. It is a watch her play, watch her cover ground, watch her make the routine plays. What she does is game-changing for us defensively.

“I think she is in position to have her best year yet.”

Right field is the one spot on the team that has the “biggest competition” per Deifel, but to Johnson’s right in left field will be superstar Gold Glove Dakota Kennedy, who transferred to Arkansas from Arizona.

“She’s an awesome human, great teammate, and even better softball player,” Johnson said of Kennedy. “I cannot wait to take the field with her because she’s just as fast as I am. She tracks down balls in the corner and even in the gaps, so it is pretty locked down on the left side.”

Hungry to create more history after being a part of top-ranked class

Johnson was the top-ranked player in the 2023 signing class that was ranked No. 1 in the country. In all, nine players inked with the Hogs but only three are left: Johnson, Herron and shortstop Atalyia Rijo. Johnson and Rijo were two of six Razorbacks who batted over .300 in 2025.

Rijo was far and away the most improved player on last season’s roster, increasing her batting average by more than 100 points from 2024, but the entire team saw noticeable results in Year 2 under hitting coach DJ Gasso going from a slash line of .278/.364/.450 in 2024 to .320/.439/.537 last spring.

“He’s a great coach at learning and adapting with us,” Johnson said of Gasso. “He gives us new ways to understand and new ways to process things. Whenever he first came in, he came in with a saying, it is called ‘hit right now’, and it kind of just helped us with our flow better. He has done great with working every single one of us individually and making sure that we feel comfortable in our swing.”

Johnson has been the definition of consistent at the plate. In each of her three seasons, she has batted over .300 as well as posted a +.400 on-base percentage and +.400 slugging percentage, but her most noticeable improvement was how she decreased strikeouts. As a freshman she struck out 41 times in 59 games, but has since been fanned only 43 times over the past two seasons including a career-low 19 in 2024.

“I really honed down on slowing my feet down through the box, and it just helped me see the ball much better,” Johnson said. “My freshman year, I was kind of like, it was like my first year, sometimes games I’d get extra nervous, all these things. And I would just kind of go too fast through the box. And I wasn’t able to see the ball as well, so I was swinging at those balls in the dirt all the time.

“That summer, I really honed in on what I can do to fix this, and I worked on it with Coach Gasso once he came in and also my hitting coach back at home on what can I do. It ultimately came down to slowing my feet down just that way so I can see the ball better and it has really helped me a lot.”

Giving slapping lessons to kids is one of the extracurricular activities on Johnson’s busy schedule, something she describes as an “awesome” experience. An exercise science major, Johnson plans on attending physical therapy school in the future but playing professionally past college is something that is “up in the air” at the current moment.

With plenty of time to figure that out, Johnson’s sights are set on adding to her already impressive individual resume, as well as accomplishing something as a team the Razorbacks have yet to achieve: clinch one of the eight spots in the Women’s College World Series.

All under Deifel, the Razorbacks have hosted three Super Regionals since 2021 that includes last season’s heartbreaking finish when Arkansas was eliminated by Ole Miss.

“It is talked about in the locker room a lot,” Johnson said of getting over the hump and making it to Oklahoma City. “We always talk about how we really want to go and how we have been working hard and that’s the end goal, for sure. It is talked about with the coaches as well where they kind of express the part where it is like, okay, last year maybe we got a little bit nervous and that is what made us not go. But we have been training mentally and physically for what is to come in May and June.”

