Gamecocks salvage series finale against Razorbacks with four home runs

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7, 4-2 SEC) saw its five game winning streak snapped at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-12, 1-5 SEC) in the series finale, 9-4.

The Gamecocks outplayed the Razorbacks in all three phases. South Carolina jumped on Arkansas starter Colin Fisher and tagged him for a run in each of the three innings he pitched. Fisher only lasted 2 ⅓ innings, his shortest start since April 23, 2025 against Little Rock (2 innings). Fisher’s season ERA sits at 2.70 after 22 scoreless innings to start the season. In his last three starts, Fisher allowed 9 earned runs in 11 innings (7.36 ERA).

South Carolina took advantage of a warm day where the gametime temperature to blast four home runs. Left fielder Jake Randolph, listed on the roster as a catcher, had just 10 at-bats on the season and one home run, but hit a pair of home runs in back-to-back at-bats as part of a 3-for-3 day with 3 RBIs.

Steele Eaves came out of the bullpen behind Fisher and allowed two runs on solo home runs in 2 ⅔ innings of work.

The Razorbacks had its best chance to get back into game in the sixth. Reese Robinett split the outfielders in left and center for an RBI double, putting runners at second and third with just one out. The tying run came to the plate but South Carolina reliever Logan Prisco struck out pinch hitter Carter Rutenbar and got TJ Pompey to pop up on the first pitch to end the inning. Pompey also had a trio of misplays at third base, two of which were scored errors.

Coach Dave Van Horn sent Rutenbar to the plate in place of Kuhio Aloy to face the lefty Prisco. Aloy has seen his season average drop from .407 to .282 over the last three weeks.

Arkansas never brought the tying run to the plate again. Nolan Souza had the most production for Arkansas out of the No. 9 spot in the order. His solo homer in the fifth broke the shutout.

The Razorbacks return to Baum-Walker to take on Central Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 4 Arkansas (18-6, 4-1 SEC) is in position for its first sweep of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-12, 0-5 SEC) after winning a pitcher’s duel in 10 innings on Saturday.

The Razorbacks send lefty Colin Fisher to the mound (2-1, 1.95 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Brandon Stone (2-1, 2.14 ERA). The Razorbacks have already clinched its sixth straight series win over the Gamecocks.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

1B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

LHP Colin Fisher

South Carolina:

CF Tyler Bak

DH Will Craddock

SS KJ Scobey

C Talmadge LeCroy

1B Beau Hollins

2B Logan Sutter

LF Jake Randolph

RF Luke Yuhasz

3B Erik Parker

RHP Brendan Stone

Top 9th

Souza singled to right

Cooper Parks replaced Philpott

Ruiz singled to center, Souza to second

Parker Marlatt replaced Parks

Kozeal popped up to short, 1 out

Helfrick struck out looking, 2 outs

Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 8th

Tate McGuire replaced McElvain

Craddock struck out swinging, 1 out

Scobey walked

LeCroy popped up to short, 2 outs

Hollins struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 8th

Alex Philpott replaced Russell

Niu walked

Robinett lined into a double play, Niu out at first, second to first, 2 outs

Rutenbar singled to center

Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 7th

LeCroy popped up to second, 1 out

Hollins singled to center

Sutter singled to left, Hollins to second

Randolph singled to left, Hollins to third, Sutter to second

Ethan Lizama replaced Randolph at first

Yuhasz grounded into a fielder’s choice, Yuhasz reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Hollins scored, Sutter to third, Lizama to second, South Carolina 9, Arkansas 4

Parker struck out swinging, 2 outs

Bak struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 7th

Souza doubled to left center

Ruiz grounded out to short, 1 out

Kozeal flied out to center, 2 outs

Zach Russell replaced Prisco

Ryder Helfrick homered to center, Souza scored, South Carolina 8, Arkansas 4

Stewart lined out to first, 3 outs

Bottom 6th

Jackson Kircher replaced Eaves

Sutter walked

Randolph homered to right, South Carolina 7, Arkansas 2

Yuhasz reached on an error by the third baseman, Yuhasz to second

Parker popped up to the catcher, bunt, 1 out

Bak doubled to right, Yuhasz scored, South Carolina 8, Arkansas 2

Ethan McElvain replaced Kircher

Craddock popped up to short, 2 outs

Scobey lined out to short, 3 outs

Top 6th

Helfrick singled to pitcher, bunt

Stewart walked, Helfrick to second

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett doubled to left, Helfrick scored, Stewart to third, South Carolina 5, Arkansas 2

Logan Prisco replaced Stone

Rutenbar struck out looking, 2 outs

Pompey popped up to second, 3 outs

Bottom 5th

Scobey popped up to first, 1 out

LeCroy grounded out to third, 2 outs

Hollins grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 5th

Pompey grounded out to third, 1 out

Souza homered to center, South Carolina 5, Arkansas 1

Ruiz lined out to right, 2 outs

Kozeal grounded out to third, 3 outs

Erik Parker has made some great plays at third. He was not a starter in the lineup originally and was a late add.

Bottom 4th

Randolph homered to right, South Carolina 4, Arkansas 0

Yuhasz struck out swinging, 1 out

Parker struck out looking, 2 outs

Bak homered to center, South Carolina 5, Arkansas 0

Niu flied out to center, 3 outs

Top 4th

Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out

Niu doubled to center

Robinett struck out swinging, catcher to first, Niu to third, 2 outs

Aloy grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd

Scobey grounded out to short, 1 out

LeCroy homered to left, South Carolina 3, Arkansas 0

Steele Eaves replaced Fisher

Hollins grounded out to third, 2 outs

Sutter struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd

Souza struck out swinging, 1 out

Ruiz grounded out to third, 2 outs

Kozeal walked

Helfrick grounded into a fielder’s choice, third to second, Kozeal out at second, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd

Randolph walked

Yuhasz singled to third, Randolph to second

Parker struck out swinging, bunt, 1 out

Bak singled to center, out at second, center to first to second, 2 outs, Randolph scored, Yuhasz to third, South Carolina 2, Arkansas 0

Craddock struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 2nd

Stewart doubled to center

Niu popped out to third, 1 out

Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs

Aloy reached on a missed catch error by the first baseman, Stewart to third

Pompey flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 1st

Bak grounded out to short, 1 out

Craddock doubled to left

Scobey walked

LeCroy hit by pitch, Craddock to third, Scobey to second

Hollins grounded out to the pitcher, Craddock scored, Scobey to third, LeCroy to second, South Carolina 1, Arkansas 0

Sutter grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 1st: