Gamecocks salvage series finale against Razorbacks with four home runs
The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7, 4-2 SEC) saw its five game winning streak snapped at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-12, 1-5 SEC) in the series finale, 9-4.
The Gamecocks outplayed the Razorbacks in all three phases. South Carolina jumped on Arkansas starter Colin Fisher and tagged him for a run in each of the three innings he pitched. Fisher only lasted 2 ⅓ innings, his shortest start since April 23, 2025 against Little Rock (2 innings). Fisher’s season ERA sits at 2.70 after 22 scoreless innings to start the season. In his last three starts, Fisher allowed 9 earned runs in 11 innings (7.36 ERA).
South Carolina took advantage of a warm day where the gametime temperature to blast four home runs. Left fielder Jake Randolph, listed on the roster as a catcher, had just 10 at-bats on the season and one home run, but hit a pair of home runs in back-to-back at-bats as part of a 3-for-3 day with 3 RBIs.
Steele Eaves came out of the bullpen behind Fisher and allowed two runs on solo home runs in 2 ⅔ innings of work.
The Razorbacks had its best chance to get back into game in the sixth. Reese Robinett split the outfielders in left and center for an RBI double, putting runners at second and third with just one out. The tying run came to the plate but South Carolina reliever Logan Prisco struck out pinch hitter Carter Rutenbar and got TJ Pompey to pop up on the first pitch to end the inning. Pompey also had a trio of misplays at third base, two of which were scored errors.
Coach Dave Van Horn sent Rutenbar to the plate in place of Kuhio Aloy to face the lefty Prisco. Aloy has seen his season average drop from .407 to .282 over the last three weeks.
Arkansas never brought the tying run to the plate again. Nolan Souza had the most production for Arkansas out of the No. 9 spot in the order. His solo homer in the fifth broke the shutout.
The Razorbacks return to Baum-Walker to take on Central Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Live Updates:
No. 4 Arkansas (18-6, 4-1 SEC) is in position for its first sweep of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-12, 0-5 SEC) after winning a pitcher’s duel in 10 innings on Saturday.
The Razorbacks send lefty Colin Fisher to the mound (2-1, 1.95 ERA). South Carolina will start righty Brandon Stone (2-1, 2.14 ERA). The Razorbacks have already clinched its sixth straight series win over the Gamecocks.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gamecocks.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
LF Damian Ruiz
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
DH Kuhio Aloy
3B TJ Pompey
2B Nolan Souza
LHP Colin Fisher
South Carolina:
CF Tyler Bak
DH Will Craddock
SS KJ Scobey
C Talmadge LeCroy
1B Beau Hollins
2B Logan Sutter
LF Jake Randolph
RF Luke Yuhasz
3B Erik Parker
RHP Brendan Stone
Top 9th
- Souza singled to right
- Cooper Parks replaced Philpott
- Ruiz singled to center, Souza to second
- Parker Marlatt replaced Parks
- Kozeal popped up to short, 1 out
- Helfrick struck out looking, 2 outs
- Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 8th
- Tate McGuire replaced McElvain
- Craddock struck out swinging, 1 out
- Scobey walked
- LeCroy popped up to short, 2 outs
- Hollins struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 8th
- Alex Philpott replaced Russell
- Niu walked
- Robinett lined into a double play, Niu out at first, second to first, 2 outs
- Rutenbar singled to center
- Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 7th
- LeCroy popped up to second, 1 out
- Hollins singled to center
- Sutter singled to left, Hollins to second
- Randolph singled to left, Hollins to third, Sutter to second
- Ethan Lizama replaced Randolph at first
- Yuhasz grounded into a fielder’s choice, Yuhasz reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Hollins scored, Sutter to third, Lizama to second, South Carolina 9, Arkansas 4
- Parker struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Bak struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 7th
- Souza doubled to left center
- Ruiz grounded out to short, 1 out
- Kozeal flied out to center, 2 outs
- Zach Russell replaced Prisco
- Ryder Helfrick homered to center, Souza scored, South Carolina 8, Arkansas 4
- Stewart lined out to first, 3 outs
Bottom 6th
- Jackson Kircher replaced Eaves
- Sutter walked
- Randolph homered to right, South Carolina 7, Arkansas 2
- Yuhasz reached on an error by the third baseman, Yuhasz to second
- Parker popped up to the catcher, bunt, 1 out
- Bak doubled to right, Yuhasz scored, South Carolina 8, Arkansas 2
- Ethan McElvain replaced Kircher
- Craddock popped up to short, 2 outs
- Scobey lined out to short, 3 outs
Top 6th
- Helfrick singled to pitcher, bunt
- Stewart walked, Helfrick to second
- Niu struck out swinging, 1 out
- Robinett doubled to left, Helfrick scored, Stewart to third, South Carolina 5, Arkansas 2
- Logan Prisco replaced Stone
- Rutenbar struck out looking, 2 outs
- Pompey popped up to second, 3 outs
Bottom 5th
- Scobey popped up to first, 1 out
- LeCroy grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Hollins grounded out to second, 3 outs
Top 5th
- Pompey grounded out to third, 1 out
- Souza homered to center, South Carolina 5, Arkansas 1
- Ruiz lined out to right, 2 outs
- Kozeal grounded out to third, 3 outs
Erik Parker has made some great plays at third. He was not a starter in the lineup originally and was a late add.
Bottom 4th
- Randolph homered to right, South Carolina 4, Arkansas 0
- Yuhasz struck out swinging, 1 out
- Parker struck out looking, 2 outs
- Bak homered to center, South Carolina 5, Arkansas 0
- Niu flied out to center, 3 outs
Top 4th
- Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out
- Niu doubled to center
- Robinett struck out swinging, catcher to first, Niu to third, 2 outs
- Aloy grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd
- Scobey grounded out to short, 1 out
- LeCroy homered to left, South Carolina 3, Arkansas 0
- Steele Eaves replaced Fisher
- Hollins grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Sutter struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 3rd
- Souza struck out swinging, 1 out
- Ruiz grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Kozeal walked
- Helfrick grounded into a fielder’s choice, third to second, Kozeal out at second, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd
- Randolph walked
- Yuhasz singled to third, Randolph to second
- Parker struck out swinging, bunt, 1 out
- Bak singled to center, out at second, center to first to second, 2 outs, Randolph scored, Yuhasz to third, South Carolina 2, Arkansas 0
- Craddock struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 2nd
- Stewart doubled to center
- Niu popped out to third, 1 out
- Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Aloy reached on a missed catch error by the first baseman, Stewart to third
- Pompey flied out to center, 3 outs
Bottom 1st
- Bak grounded out to short, 1 out
- Craddock doubled to left
- Scobey walked
- LeCroy hit by pitch, Craddock to third, Scobey to second
- Hollins grounded out to the pitcher, Craddock scored, Scobey to third, LeCroy to second, South Carolina 1, Arkansas 0
- Sutter grounded out to third, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out
- Kozeal lined out to right, 2 outs
- Helfrick grounded out to first, 3 outs