Gators bring out brooms against Razorbacks, drop Arkansas below .500 in SEC play

No. 4 Arkansas (19-10, 4-5 SEC) could not overcome a season-high 17 hits by the Florida Gators (23-6, 6-3 SEC) as the Gators completed a three-game sweep at Baum-Walker, 7-6. Prior to Sunday, Arkansas had not been swept at Baum-Walker in an SEC series since 2016 against Alabama.

Florida’s attack was led by the No. 2 and No. 3 hitters in the lineup. Shortstop Brendan Lawson and first baseman Ethan Surowiec combined to go 8-for-10, including back-to-back home runs off Tate McGuire to lead off the fifth inning.

Left fielder Blake Cyr also finished off a stellar weekend, going 2-for-5 Sunday with 3 RBIs. Cyr finished the weekend 6-for-12.

The Gators got to the Arkansas starter for the third game in a row. Cyr hit an RBI single in the first off Colin Fisher to give Florida an early lead. Fisher lasted just 2 ⅓ innings and allowed 3 earned runs. After going at least five innings in each of his first three starts, Fisher failed to complete the fifth inning in his fourth straight appearance and now has a 8.10 ERA over that stretch.

Arkansas got just 7 ⅓ innings combined from the three starting pitchers across the series.

All nine Gators in the starting lineup got at least one hit. Arkansas pitching limited Florida to just three walks, after walking 18 in the first two games of the series. All three walks came against successive hitters in the seventh inning with Ethan McElvain on the mound. Florida had no issues generating traffic, but did leave 12 men on base

Because of Florida’s inability to land the knockout punch, Arkansas brought the tying run to the plate in both the seventh and the eighth before bringing the winning run to the plate in the ninth. The Razorbacks got 3 runs off Florida starter Russell Sandefer in 5 ⅔ innings making his first SEC start in his career.

Ryder Helfrick, who had been 1-for-10 in the series going into a seventh-inning at-bat against Florida reliever Luke McNeillie, hit a two-run homer

Ryde's 8th blast of the season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/GoLythoFtw — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 29, 2026

Florida got a critical insurance run against Mark Brissey in the top of the eighth when second baseman Cade Kurland hit an RBI single to left. Arkansas got that run back in the bottom of the inning on just the second home run off the bat of Kuhio Aloy since February 22nd. Aloy finished the day 2-for-4 after going 2 for his last 18. It was Aloy’s first multi-hit game since March 2 against Stetson.

Aloy’s day was a step in the right direction with his season batting average now sitting at .284, but he did ground into a key 5-4-3 double play that stymied Arkansas’ rally in the sixth despite scoring a run on the play.

Carter Rutenbar continues to impress in a variety of different roles. After Maika Niu was scratched with an illness from the original lineup (Niu did play as a defensive replacement), coach Dave Van Horn thrust Rutenbar into the leadoff spot.

Rutenbar got on base three times with a walk and a pair of singles. He walked in front of the Helfrick homer in the seventh and forced Sandefer to throw him 22 pitches across three plate appearances. Over a quarter of all of Sandefer’s 83 pitches were to Rutenbar.

After the first two batters struck out in the bottom of the ninth, Rutenbar singled to keep the game alive and bring Helfrick back to the plate against McNellie with a chance to walk off the Gators. TJ Pompey pinch-ran for Rutenbar and got all the way to third on a stolen base and an error on Florida catcher Carson Bowen.

Helfrick struck out with the tying run 90 feet away.

Arkansas looks to rebound against Missouri State as part of a four-game road trip that also includes a trip to Auburn over the weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on ESPN+.

ALSO READ: Arkansas outfielder injured in Diamond Hogs’ loss to Florida

No. 4 Arkansas (19-9, 4-4 SEC) looks to salvage a weekend that has not gone to plan against the Florida Gators (22-6, 5-3 SEC). The Razorbacks try to avoid a pair of ominous records today. Arkansas is in danger of falling below .500 in SEC play and being swept at home for the first time since 2016, a team that failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Outside of the 2016 season, Arkansas has not lost a three-game series at Baum-Walker since 2010 against South Carolina.

The Razorbacks send lefty Colin Fisher to the mound (2-2, 2.70 ERA). Florida will start righty Russell Sandefer (1-1, 3.97 ERA). Coach Dave Van Horn made a major change to his starting lineup, putting true freshman Carter Rutenbar in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gators.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

3B Reese Robinett

CF Damian Ruiz

LF Christian Turner

LHP Colin Fisher

Florida

CF Kyle Jones

SS Brendan Lawson

1B Ethan Surowiec

DH Karson Bowen

LF Blake Cyr

2B Cade Kurland

C Cole Stanford

RF Ashton Wilson

3B Kolt Myers

RHP Russell Sandefer

Bottom 9th:

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Turner struck out swinging, 2 outs

TJ Pompey replaced Rutenbar at first

Pompey stole second, advanced to third on an error by the catcher

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Parker Coil replaced Brissey

Yost grounded out to second, 1 out

Myers struck out swinging, 2 outs

Jones struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Stewart flied out to left, 1 out

Aloy homered to left, Florida 7, Arkansas 6

Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs

Robinett flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Mark Brissey replaced McElvain

Lawson singled to right

Surowiec fouled out to left

Bowen singled to the pitcher, Lawson to second

Cyr struck out looking, 2 outs

Kurland singled to left, Lawson scored, Bowen to second, Florida 7, Arkansas 5

Stanford struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Niu grounded out to third, 1 out

Turner grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs

Rutenbar walked

Luke McNeillie replaced Lugo-Conchola

Helfrick homered to right, Rutenbar scored, Florida 6, Arkansas 5

Kozeal grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Cyr struck out looking, 1 out

Kurland walked

Stanford walked, Kurland to second

Yost walked, Kurland to third, Stanford to second

Myers struck out looking, 2 outs

Jones grounded out to second, 3 outs

Ethan McElvain walked three straight and got behind 3-1 before getting out of the inning with a strikeout and a groundout, Florida still only up three despite outhitting Arkansas 14-7.

Bottom 6th:

Kozeal singled to short

Stewart to singled to right, Kozeal to third

Aloy grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Kozeal scored, Stewart out at second, 2 outs Florida 6, Arkansas 3

Ernesto Lugo-Conchola replaced Sandefer

Souza doubled to left

Robinett grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Maika Niu replaced Ruiz in center field

Jones flied out to center, 1 out

Lawson fouled out to the catcher, 2 outs

Surowiec doubled to right

Bowen struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Hayden Yost replaced Wilson in right field

Turner flied out to left, 1 out

Rutenbar grounded out to short, 2 outs

Helfrick grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Lawson homered to center, Florida 4, Arkansas 2

Surowiec homered to right, Florida 5, Arkansas 2

Bowen struck out swinging, 1 out

Cyr flied out to left, 2 outs

Kurland singled to left

Stanford singled to left, Kurland to second

Ethan McElvain replaced McGuire

Wilson singled to left, Kurland scored, Stanford to second, Florida 6, Arkansas 2

Hayden Yost replaced Wilson at first

Myers struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy singled to left

Souza flied out to left, 2 outs

Robinett doubled to right, Aloy scored, Florida 3, Arkansas 2

Ruiz grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Wilson struck out swinging, 1 out

Myers singled to center

Jones grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Myers out at second, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out

Helfrick struck out swinging, 2 outs

Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Lawson singled to center

Surowiec doubled to left, Lawson to third

Bowen strikes out swinging, 1 out

Tate McGuire replaced Fisher

Cyr singled to left. Lawson scored, Surowiec scored, Florida 3, Arkansas 1

Kurland lined out to left, 2 outs

Stanford flied out to left, 3 outs

Gators are just absolutely smoking the ball everywhere. Christian Turner opted to dive in left field instead of playing it on a hop. It helps Tate McGuire get out of the inning.

Bottom 2nd:

Robinett flied out to left, 1 out

Ruiz grounded out to second, 2 outs

Turner grounded out, first base to pitcher, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Stanford struck out swinging, 1 out

Wilson flied out to center, 2 outs

Myers singled to center

Jones grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar singled to left

Rutenbar advanced to second on a wild pitch

Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Stewart singled to left, Rutenbar scored, Florida 1, Arkansas 1

Aloy reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Stewart to second

Souza grounded out to first

Top 1st: