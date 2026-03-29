Gators bring out brooms against Razorbacks, drop Arkansas below .500 in SEC play
No. 4 Arkansas (19-10, 4-5 SEC) could not overcome a season-high 17 hits by the Florida Gators (23-6, 6-3 SEC) as the Gators completed a three-game sweep at Baum-Walker, 7-6. Prior to Sunday, Arkansas had not been swept at Baum-Walker in an SEC series since 2016 against Alabama.
Florida’s attack was led by the No. 2 and No. 3 hitters in the lineup. Shortstop Brendan Lawson and first baseman Ethan Surowiec combined to go 8-for-10, including back-to-back home runs off Tate McGuire to lead off the fifth inning.
Left fielder Blake Cyr also finished off a stellar weekend, going 2-for-5 Sunday with 3 RBIs. Cyr finished the weekend 6-for-12.
The Gators got to the Arkansas starter for the third game in a row. Cyr hit an RBI single in the first off Colin Fisher to give Florida an early lead. Fisher lasted just 2 ⅓ innings and allowed 3 earned runs. After going at least five innings in each of his first three starts, Fisher failed to complete the fifth inning in his fourth straight appearance and now has a 8.10 ERA over that stretch.
Arkansas got just 7 ⅓ innings combined from the three starting pitchers across the series.
All nine Gators in the starting lineup got at least one hit. Arkansas pitching limited Florida to just three walks, after walking 18 in the first two games of the series. All three walks came against successive hitters in the seventh inning with Ethan McElvain on the mound. Florida had no issues generating traffic, but did leave 12 men on base
Because of Florida’s inability to land the knockout punch, Arkansas brought the tying run to the plate in both the seventh and the eighth before bringing the winning run to the plate in the ninth. The Razorbacks got 3 runs off Florida starter Russell Sandefer in 5 ⅔ innings making his first SEC start in his career.
Ryder Helfrick, who had been 1-for-10 in the series going into a seventh-inning at-bat against Florida reliever Luke McNeillie, hit a two-run homer
Florida got a critical insurance run against Mark Brissey in the top of the eighth when second baseman Cade Kurland hit an RBI single to left. Arkansas got that run back in the bottom of the inning on just the second home run off the bat of Kuhio Aloy since February 22nd. Aloy finished the day 2-for-4 after going 2 for his last 18. It was Aloy’s first multi-hit game since March 2 against Stetson.
Aloy’s day was a step in the right direction with his season batting average now sitting at .284, but he did ground into a key 5-4-3 double play that stymied Arkansas’ rally in the sixth despite scoring a run on the play.
Carter Rutenbar continues to impress in a variety of different roles. After Maika Niu was scratched with an illness from the original lineup (Niu did play as a defensive replacement), coach Dave Van Horn thrust Rutenbar into the leadoff spot.
Rutenbar got on base three times with a walk and a pair of singles. He walked in front of the Helfrick homer in the seventh and forced Sandefer to throw him 22 pitches across three plate appearances. Over a quarter of all of Sandefer’s 83 pitches were to Rutenbar.
After the first two batters struck out in the bottom of the ninth, Rutenbar singled to keep the game alive and bring Helfrick back to the plate against McNellie with a chance to walk off the Gators. TJ Pompey pinch-ran for Rutenbar and got all the way to third on a stolen base and an error on Florida catcher Carson Bowen.
Helfrick struck out with the tying run 90 feet away.
Arkansas looks to rebound against Missouri State as part of a four-game road trip that also includes a trip to Auburn over the weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on ESPN+.
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Live Updates:
No. 4 Arkansas (19-9, 4-4 SEC) looks to salvage a weekend that has not gone to plan against the Florida Gators (22-6, 5-3 SEC). The Razorbacks try to avoid a pair of ominous records today. Arkansas is in danger of falling below .500 in SEC play and being swept at home for the first time since 2016, a team that failed to make the NCAA Tournament. Outside of the 2016 season, Arkansas has not lost a three-game series at Baum-Walker since 2010 against South Carolina.
The Razorbacks send lefty Colin Fisher to the mound (2-2, 2.70 ERA). Florida will start righty Russell Sandefer (1-1, 3.97 ERA). Coach Dave Van Horn made a major change to his starting lineup, putting true freshman Carter Rutenbar in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Gators.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
1B Carter Rutenbar
SS Camden Kozeal
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
DH Kuhio Aloy
2B Nolan Souza
3B Reese Robinett
CF Damian Ruiz
LF Christian Turner
LHP Colin Fisher
Florida
CF Kyle Jones
SS Brendan Lawson
1B Ethan Surowiec
DH Karson Bowen
LF Blake Cyr
2B Cade Kurland
C Cole Stanford
RF Ashton Wilson
3B Kolt Myers
RHP Russell Sandefer
Bottom 9th:
- Niu struck out swinging, 1 out
- Turner struck out swinging, 2 outs
- TJ Pompey replaced Rutenbar at first
- Pompey stole second, advanced to third on an error by the catcher
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 9th:
- Parker Coil replaced Brissey
- Yost grounded out to second, 1 out
- Myers struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Jones struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 8th:
- Stewart flied out to left, 1 out
- Aloy homered to left, Florida 7, Arkansas 6
- Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Robinett flied out to right, 3 outs
Top 8th:
- Mark Brissey replaced McElvain
- Lawson singled to right
- Surowiec fouled out to left
- Bowen singled to the pitcher, Lawson to second
- Cyr struck out looking, 2 outs
- Kurland singled to left, Lawson scored, Bowen to second, Florida 7, Arkansas 5
- Stanford struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 7th:
- Niu grounded out to third, 1 out
- Turner grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs
- Rutenbar walked
- Luke McNeillie replaced Lugo-Conchola
- Helfrick homered to right, Rutenbar scored, Florida 6, Arkansas 5
- Kozeal grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs
Top 7th:
- Cyr struck out looking, 1 out
- Kurland walked
- Stanford walked, Kurland to second
- Yost walked, Kurland to third, Stanford to second
- Myers struck out looking, 2 outs
- Jones grounded out to second, 3 outs
Ethan McElvain walked three straight and got behind 3-1 before getting out of the inning with a strikeout and a groundout, Florida still only up three despite outhitting Arkansas 14-7.
Bottom 6th:
- Kozeal singled to short
- Stewart to singled to right, Kozeal to third
- Aloy grounded into a double play, third to second to first, Kozeal scored, Stewart out at second, 2 outs Florida 6, Arkansas 3
- Ernesto Lugo-Conchola replaced Sandefer
- Souza doubled to left
- Robinett grounded out to second, 3 outs
Top 6th:
- Maika Niu replaced Ruiz in center field
- Jones flied out to center, 1 out
- Lawson fouled out to the catcher, 2 outs
- Surowiec doubled to right
- Bowen struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 5th:
- Hayden Yost replaced Wilson in right field
- Turner flied out to left, 1 out
- Rutenbar grounded out to short, 2 outs
- Helfrick grounded out to short, 3 outs
Top 5th:
- Lawson homered to center, Florida 4, Arkansas 2
- Surowiec homered to right, Florida 5, Arkansas 2
- Bowen struck out swinging, 1 out
- Cyr flied out to left, 2 outs
- Kurland singled to left
- Stanford singled to left, Kurland to second
- Ethan McElvain replaced McGuire
- Wilson singled to left, Kurland scored, Stanford to second, Florida 6, Arkansas 2
- Hayden Yost replaced Wilson at first
- Myers struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 4th:
- Stewart struck out swinging, 1 out
- Aloy singled to left
- Souza flied out to left, 2 outs
- Robinett doubled to right, Aloy scored, Florida 3, Arkansas 2
- Ruiz grounded out to third, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Wilson struck out swinging, 1 out
- Myers singled to center
- Jones grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Myers out at second, 3 outs
Bottom 3rd:
- Rutenbar struck out looking, 1 out
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Lawson singled to center
- Surowiec doubled to left, Lawson to third
- Bowen strikes out swinging, 1 out
- Tate McGuire replaced Fisher
- Cyr singled to left. Lawson scored, Surowiec scored, Florida 3, Arkansas 1
- Kurland lined out to left, 2 outs
- Stanford flied out to left, 3 outs
Gators are just absolutely smoking the ball everywhere. Christian Turner opted to dive in left field instead of playing it on a hop. It helps Tate McGuire get out of the inning.
Bottom 2nd:
- Robinett flied out to left, 1 out
- Ruiz grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Turner grounded out, first base to pitcher, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Stanford struck out swinging, 1 out
- Wilson flied out to center, 2 outs
- Myers singled to center
- Jones grounded out to short, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Rutenbar singled to left
- Rutenbar advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Helfrick struck out swinging, 1 out
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Stewart singled to left, Rutenbar scored, Florida 1, Arkansas 1
- Aloy reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Stewart to second
- Souza grounded out to first
Top 1st:
- Jones singled to short
- Jones picked off, pitcher to first to second, 1 out
- Lawson grounded out to first, 2 outs
- Surowiec singled to right
- Surowiec advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Bowen hit by a pitch
- Cyr singled to left, Surowiec scored, Bowen to second, Florida 1, Arkansas 0
- Kurland flied out to center, 3 outs