Georgia State record-breaking transfer kicker signs with Arkansas

Georgia State transfer kicker Braeden McAlister has signed with Arkansas, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Sunday. McAlister is one of the two first players to sign with the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal, along with defensive back Christian Harrison, and has one year of eligibility remaining.

McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2022 and began his career at Charlotte. The North Carolina native is known to have a strong leg as 80% of his kickoffs this season were for touchbacks. He converted 4 of 9 field goals in 2025 and was 7 of 8 on extra points. McAlister has a career long of 60 yards, which is tied for the Sun Belt record and as well as tied for the second-longest field goal in NCAA history.

Official player bio:

ATHLETIC HONORS:

SBC Special Teams Player of the Week: 11/17/25

Center Parc Credit Union Student Athelte of the Week: 11/17/25

ACADEMIC HONORS

Athletic Director’s Honor Roll- Spring 2025

2023-24 Academic Honor Roll

Athletic Director’s Honor Roll- Spring 2024

Athletic Director’s Honor Roll- Fall 2023

2025: Appeared in all 12 games for the Panthers… Went 7-for-8 on PAT… recorded 36 touchbacks on 43 kickoffs… Kicked two field goals, including a career-long 60-yarder against Marshall (Nov. 15)…. His 60-yard FG broke the GSU Program Record for longest field goal, tied SBC Record for longest field goal and was the second-longest field goal in the NCAA this season.

2024: Appeared in all 12 games for the Panthers, primarily handling kickoff duties… Recorded 44 touchbacks on 59 kickoffs… Made both of his field goal attempts, with an average distance of 50 yards… Booted a career-long 52-yard field goal at Texas State (Nov. 23).

2023: Placekicker who joined the program as a transfer for the 2023 season, mainly handling kickoff duties …

2022 (AT CHARLOTTE): Spent the 2022 season at Charlotte and redshirted.

HIGH SCHOOL: … Two-time All-State selection at Porter Ridge High School in North Carolina’s Class 4A … Ranked No. 32 in the nation by nationally-renowned Kohl’s Professional Camps … five-star kicker ranking … ranked 26th on ESPN’s Top Kickers List … Named to the Queen City Senior Bowl and the Carolinas Bowl … NCPreps All-State … Academic All-State by NC High School Blue Sheet … First Team All-Union County … First Team All-Conference … Three-time all-county selection … Porter Ridge upset second-seeded Grimsley to advance to the third round of NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

Hogs also add All-Big Sky long snapper

Special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford got a commitment from Sacramento State transfer long snapper Adam Johnston on Sunday, who will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnston, 6-foot, 215 pounds, was tabbed All-Big Sky honorable mention in 2025, handling the duties for field goals, extra points and punts. He did not have a bad snap of a kick blocked in nine games.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat for all of the latest throughout the 2026 transfer portal cycle.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.