'Granny Hog' Robyn Herron leads deep Arkansas pitching staff

The Arkansas softball team is a consensus Top 10 squad heading into the 2026 season that begins nationwide on Thursday and a big reason for preseason respect is nearly 100% of their pitching returns.

11th year head coach Courtney Deifel has had some good arms come through the program, but the current group could be the best she’s had.

“We returned our entire staff and added two incredibly talented freshmen so I think we feel like we are as deep as we have ever been pitching wise,” Deifel said in January. “The first week back looked really strong and they looked like they worked their tails off over the break.”

Senior southpaw Robyn Herron headlines the pitching staff, along with sophomore Payton Burnham who put up ace-like numbers in 2025 while earning Freshman All-American honors, plus senior Reis Beuerlein, sophomores Cam Harrison and Lexi King, along with true freshmen Lillie-Faye McWhorter and Saylor Timmerman.

Herron has already solidified herself as one of the most accomplished at her position to ever come through the program and now considers herself one of the oldies, along with the rest of her remaining senior class.

“We are the Granny Hogs,” Herron joked. “We were actually talking about how crazy it is that we are the seniors now because it really does go by so fast. But it’s nice to be older and we are more at ease knowing that we have been through this so many times so there is not as many unknowns as there was maybe when you are a freshman.”

Top-Ranked Defense

Herron was named to multiple All-American teams last spring after helping the Hogs to 44 victories and they hosted their third Super Regional since 2021. She posted an 18-7 record in 34 appearances across a team-leading 144 innings while striking out 160 batters and walking 74, as well as holding opponents to a .195 batting average.

To go with the pitching depth, Arkansas also brings back six everyday starters from a defense that finished first nationally with a .984 fielding percentage and tied Florida Atlantic for the least errors committed (24). Even better news, the two transfers the Hogs brought in – left fielder Dakota Kennedy and first baseman Tianna Bell – combined for a .992 fielding percentage and three errors last season at their previous stops.

“It gives you tons of confidence,” Herron said. “I am not a strikeout pitcher, or maybe I do get strikeouts, but some days maybe my stuff is not as sharp and it is just kind of like we are working to get pop flies or ground balls. So, just knowing that if the ball gets put in play, like pretty much almost always it is going to be an out. So, it’s very comforting and it takes a lot of weight off your shoulders.”

Deifel, who coaches the pitchers, will also have some assistance in the bullpen with the return of Parker Staggs to the staff. Staggs served in multiple roles with the team from 2018-24 before spending last season at Duke.

“Oh, it’s great,” Herron said of reuniting with Staggs. “We all love Parker and he has known me for my entire career. So, he kind of already knows me personally and the things that I like, I guess, pitching wise and mechanically and all those type of things.”

Next Ones Up

While Herron and the other senior hurlers may be the “Granny Hogs”, the newest piglets also come in highly regarded.

Timmerman was rated as the No. 8 overall prospect in her class and No. 3 pitcher by Softball America and McWhorter, a Woodlawn alumna, was 39th overall and the 11th-best pitcher. Herron is in great company with the freshmen duo and the other returnees in the circle.

“I think I’ve seen probably just a big jump in confidence from the freshmen that were here last year,” Herron said. “When we throw bullpens, they look great and look like they have just grown up a lot since last year and they are just super mature and super poised.

“Sailor and Lilly-Faye are just learning from everyone and they also have been looking very poised. And when you have such a big staff, I feel like it is very easy to learn from each other. So, like looking up to the older girls, they are able to just grow more than maybe other freshmen would have.”

Herron and the Razorbacks open the 2026 campaign in Conway (S.C.) at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic from Feb. 6-8.

