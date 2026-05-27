Hadley Hays, niece of Arkansas legend Ryan Mallett, always remembers who she is playing for

FARMINGTON – The game of softball is growing at a rapid pace across The Natural State and the consistent success of the Razorback program has played a major factor.

Around 10 minutes west of Fayetteville is Farmington, home to one of the state’s most consistent prep programs that has won two state championships in the past three seasons under respected head coach Jason Shirey.

The Cardinals – dubbed the “Baby Birds” this season – won their most recent title last weekend in walk-off fashion over previous defending state champion Benton with a host of freshmen and sophomores, headlined by right-handed pitcher Hadley Hays.

Hays capped a phenomenal freshman campaign by earning the 5A state tournament’s Most Valuable Player award. In the championship game, she tossed a complete two-hit performance with two walks and struck out five batters in the 3-2 win over the Panthers, neither of those runs earned, and 63 of her 96 pitches were called strikes.

“It was a great season, we had a lot of fun and I thought we all clicked really well,” Hays told HawgBeat. “We all got along and worked well together.”

Coming into her first varsity season, Hays expected to get plenty of work in the circle, but also split time at third base. Between injuries and sickness early on within the team, Hays ended up becoming the ace. In 25 appearances with 18 victories, she threw 134.1 of the Cardinals’ 177.1 total innings, compiled a 1.042 ERA with a .782 WHIP, surrendered 57 hits with 20 earned runs, issued 48 walks and struck out 126 batters. She also held opposing hitters to a paltry .124 batting average against.

“It definitely was not how I expected my season to go, me pitching all of the time, I definitely thought I was going to be at third base more, but I feel like I worked through that and adjusted,” Hays said. “I really enjoyed it, actually, being able to pitch more, so that was pretty fun.”

Hays also thrived at the plate batting in the 3-hole, smashing 10 home runs and batting 45 runs in – both team highs – 13 doubles, 1 triple and slashed /.430/.486/.953 while striking out only 9 times.

Never Forgetting 1-5 Is Who She Plays For

Every athlete has someone and/or something they play for and Hays’ ‘why’ is no stranger to Razorback fans.

She is reminded of her uncle, late Arkansas football legend Ryan Mallett, every time she looks down at the stitching on her glove. Mallett is considered by most to be the greatest quarterback to ever play at Arkansas and still holds multiple school records nearly two decades removed from his playing career.

Hays’ mother, Lauren Mallett-Hays, is Ryan Mallett’s sister.

“We were pretty close and one thing I have always had growing up is I have always worn 15,” Hadley Hays said. “Anytime I can not wear that number it is kind of hard for me, but my glove has ’15’ on it with my name so I always just remember who I am playing for, why I play, and how he is always proud of me. I always just think about that a lot and do not forget who I am playing for.”

Hadley Hays’ glove with her name and ’15’ in honor of her late uncle, Arkansas legend Ryan Mallett.

Hays donned No. 10 for the Cardinals this spring. While sports did play a role, they were not the staple of Mallett and Hays’ relationship.

“We did not talk about sport a whole lot, but we were definitely pretty similar and he told me, like, just be you and do not make it bigger than it is, just play your game,” Hays recalled. “We would play sports together, but that was not really all we did. We kind of kept that out when we were together.”

Family members have described Hays as having her uncle’s ultra-competitive spirt, but she always tries to remain even-keeled despite having a burning desire to win.

“I definitely do hate to lose so I will do everything I can not to and I have always been such a competitive person in anything, whether it is just for fun or whatever, Hays said. “Winning is fun, I feel like I am pretty even when we win or lose, but I definitely like to win.”

ALSO READ: Ryan Mallett’s mother details his lifelong dream of becoming a Razorback

Farmington head coach Jason Shirey – whose daughter, Rheid, was also a key cog as a freshman for the Cardinals in 2026 and plays travel ball with Hays – knew about Hays’ competitive mindset well before this spring.

“She is used to competing at a very high level in the summer and she has been around it, too,” Shirey said. “Just in terms of what she has been exposed to. I do think it helps that a lot of our kids from last year had experienced some of those situations, as well. Not only did she fit in, I also think the supporting cast was there so I do not think she felt the pressure.”

Hays competes on the travel scene with Iowa Premier 14U National, a high-level club that has helped multiple kids from Arkansas earn scholarships to Power Four programs. She acknowledged facing off against some of the nation’s best helped her adapt to the varsity level, as did the support from her Farmington teammates.

“I think it has helped me,” Hays said of the opposition on the travel scene. “This year was not something new and I have done that before. It is something I have worked on and I definitely think it has gotten a lot easier for me to just stay calm, especially with the people I have around me, so that helps a lot.

On top of what Hays brings to the team with her bat and in the circle, Shirey is excited to have a humble, selfless leader for three more years.

“Things changed as the year went on,” Shirey explained. “Obviously, word got out and nobody wanted to pitch to her, so there were more intentional walks and things like that. There were also pitch sequences where ‘hey, we are not going to let her beat us’, but we are not going to give her anything to hit, either.

“At no point did we ever feel like she left and went off the reservation in terms of ‘I still have to get mine’. There was no pressure or swinging outside of what she normally does so there was a certain maturity there, as well.”

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