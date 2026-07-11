HawgBeat 2026 MLB Draft hub

The 2026 MLB Draft as apart of All-Star week kicks off on Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia and will conclude on Sunday.

At least two former Razorbacks, catcher Ryder Helfrick (MLB.com’s No. 11 prospect) and southpaw Hunter Dietz (MLB.com’s No. 11 prospect), expect to hear their name called on the first day and more with ties to the Hogs between transfer portal and high school signees also expect to come off of the board.

For a complete draft preview, click here.

Weekend schedule:

Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)

– 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET – Preview show + Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)

– 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET – Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

– 4:30-7:45 p.m. ET – Picks 41-135 (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)

11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

This is a fluid story that will be updated as players with Arkansas connections are selected.

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