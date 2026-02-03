HawgBeat Half Hour Podcast – 2026 season preview with Softball America's Brady Vernon
HawgBeat Publisher Kyle Sutherland and Sydney Fields preview the Top 10-ranked Arkansas softball team’s 2026 season that begins on Friday in the Kickin’ Chicken Classic, plus break down the SEC.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
More HawgBeat Softball Coverage
• Arkansas softball notebook: Position battles, collective effort replacing Bri, deep pitching rotation
• ‘Game-changing’ Arkansas outfielder Reagan Johnson ready to lead Razorbacks in final season
• Herron and McDowell tabbed preseason All-SEC by coaches
• Arkansas softball cracks Top 10 in all major preseason polls