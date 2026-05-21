HawgBeat Half Hour podcast – Fayetteville Super Regional preview

HawgBeat publisher Kyle Sutherland and Sydney Fields of Hogs+ preview the Fayetteville Super Regional between No. 5 NCAA Tournament seed Arkansas and No. 12 seed Duke.

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Head over to BetSaracen.com or download the app to see all they have to offer and try your hand at the Arkansas Specials.

Also, be sure to visit Rhoback.com to check out all of the latest Razorback game day gear. Use code BEAT20 at checkout for 20% off of your entire order.

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