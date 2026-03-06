HawgBeat Half Hour podcast – Former Razorback Darrell Hawkins

HawgBeat Managing Editor Daniel Fair and Basketball Analyst Jackson Collier catch up former Razorbacks Darrell Hawkins, who played on the 1990 Final Four squad.

ALSO READ: Former players, coaches remember Nolan Richardson’s legacy

LISTEN on Spotify

Head over to BetSaracen.com or download the app to see all they have to offer and try your hand at the Arkansas Specials.

Also, be sure to visit Rhoback.com to check out all of the latest Razorback game day gear. Use code HAW20 at checkout for 20% off of your entire order.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.