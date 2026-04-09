HawgBeat Half Hour podcast – Softball America's Gray Robertson

HawgBeat Publisher Kyle Sutherland and Sydney Fields are joined by Softball America Podcast Director and Alabama softball broadcaster Gray Robertson to break down Arkansas and the SEC softball landscape through two months of play

LISTEN on Apple

LISTEN on Spotify

Head over to BetSaracen.com or download the app to see all they have to offer and try your hand at the Arkansas Specials.

Also, be sure to visit Rhoback.com to check out all of the latest Razorback game day gear. Use code HAW20 at checkout for 20% off of your entire order.

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbackssports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.