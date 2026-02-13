HawgBeat staff predictions for Arkansas Baseball in 2026

The countdown is over and the Arkansas baseball team is set to begin the 2026 season with a four-game slate at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas).

Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the squad will fare this spring.

Kyle Sutherland, Publisher

Feb. 13-16 (Globe Life Field)

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas Tech

Tarleton State

(3-1)

Wins over Oklahoma State Tarleton State and Texas Tech, loss to TCU.

ALSO READ: SCOUTING REPORTS

• Oklahoma State

• TCU

• Texas Tech

Feb. 20-22

Xavier x3

(6-1)

Feb. 24-March 1

Arkansas State x2 (midweek)

UT Arlington x3

(10-2)

March 3-March 9

ORU (midweek)

Stetson x4

(15-2)

March 13-March 15

Miss. State x3

(17-3, 2-1 SEC)

March 17-March 22

Northern Colorado x2 (midweek)

@ South Carolina x3

(22-3, 5-1 SEC)

March 24-March 29

UCA (midweek)

Florida x3

(25-4, 7-2 SEC)

March 31-April 4

@ Missouri State in midweek

@ Auburn x3

(27-6, 8-4 SEC)

April 7-April 12

Little Rock (midweek)

@ Alabama x3

(29-8, 10-5 SEC)

April 14-April 18

UAPB (Dickey-Stevens Park, midweek)

Georgia x3

(32-9, 12-6 SEC)

April 21-April 25

Missouri State in midweek

@ Missouri x3

(36-9, 15-6 SEC)

April 28-May 3

Northwestern State x2 in midweek

Ole Miss x3

(39-11, 16-8 SEC)

May 8-May 10

Oklahoma x3

(42-11, 19-8 SEC)

May 14-May 16

@ Kentucky x3

(43-13, 20-10 SEC)

43 wins and 20 SEC wins. National seed, CWS appearance.

Daniel Fair, Managing Editor

Feb. 13-16 (Globe Life Field)

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas Tech

Tarleton State

(3-1)

Wins over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Tarleton State, loss to TCU.

Feb. 20-22

Xavier x3

(6-1)

Feb. 24-March 1

Arkansas State x2 (midweek)

UT-Arlington x3

(11-1)

March 3-March 9

Oral Roberts (midweek)

Stetson x4

(15-2)

March 13-March 15

Mississippi State x3

(17-3, 2-1 SEC)

March 17-March 22

Northern Colorado x2 (midweek)

@South Carolina x3

(21-3, 5-1 SEC)

March 24-March 29

UCA (midweek)

Florida x3

(24-4, 7-2 SEC)

March 31-April 4

@Missouri State (midweek)

@Auburn x3

(28-4, 10-2 SEC)

April 7-April 12

UALR (midweek)

@Alabama x3

(31-5, 12-3 SEC)

April 14-April 18

UAPB (Dickey-Stevens Park, midweek)

Georgia x3

(33-7, 13-5 SEC)

April 21-April 25

Missouri State (midweek)

Missouri x3

(36-8, 16-5 SEC)

April 28-May 3

Northwestern State x2 (midweek)

Ole Miss x3

(40-9, 18-6 SEC)

May 8-May 10

Oklahoma x3

(43-9, 21-6 SEC)

May 14-May 16

Kentucky x3

(45-11, 22-8 SEC)

45 overall wins and 22 SEC wins, which clinches the SEC. CWS appearance.

Daniel Shi, Staff Writer

Feb. 13-16 (Globe Life Field)

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas Tech

Tarleton State

(2-2)

Losses to OSU and TCU, wins over TTU and Tarleton State.

Feb. 20-22

Xavier x3

(5-2)

Feb. 24-March 1

Arkansas State x2 (midweek)

UT Arlington x3

(10-2)

March 3-March 9

Oral Roberts (midweek)

Stetson x4

(14-3)

March 13-March 15

Miss. State x3

(15-5, 1-2 SEC)

March 17-March 22

Northern Colorado x2 (midweek)

@ South Carolina x3

(20-5, 4-2 SEC)

March 24-March 29

UCA (midweek)

Florida x3

(22-7, 5-4 SEC)

March 31-April 4

@ Missouri State in midweek

@ Auburn x3

(24-9, 6-6 SEC)

April 7-April 12

Little Rock (midweek)

@ Alabama x3

(27-10), 8-7 SEC)

April 14-April 18

Arkansas – Pine Bluff (Dickey-Stevens Park, midweek)

Georgia x3

(30-11), 10-8 SEC)

April 21-April 25

Missouri State (midweek)

@ Missouri x3

(34-11, 13-8 SEC)

April 28-May 3

Northwestern State x2 (midweek)

Ole Miss x3

(38-12, 15-9 SEC)

May 8-May 10

Oklahoma x3

(40-13, 17-10 SEC)

May 14-May 16

@ Kentucky x3

(41-15, 18-12 SEC)

41 wins and an exit in the Super Regionals.

