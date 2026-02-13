HawgBeat staff predictions for Arkansas Baseball in 2026
The countdown is over and the Arkansas baseball team is set to begin the 2026 season with a four-game slate at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas).
Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the squad will fare this spring.
Kyle Sutherland, Publisher
Feb. 13-16 (Globe Life Field)
Oklahoma State
TCU
Texas Tech
Tarleton State
(3-1)
Wins over Oklahoma State Tarleton State and Texas Tech, loss to TCU.
• TCU
Feb. 20-22
Xavier x3
(6-1)
Feb. 24-March 1
Arkansas State x2 (midweek)
UT Arlington x3
(10-2)
March 3-March 9
ORU (midweek)
Stetson x4
(15-2)
March 13-March 15
Miss. State x3
(17-3, 2-1 SEC)
March 17-March 22
Northern Colorado x2 (midweek)
@ South Carolina x3
(22-3, 5-1 SEC)
March 24-March 29
UCA (midweek)
Florida x3
(25-4, 7-2 SEC)
March 31-April 4
@ Missouri State in midweek
@ Auburn x3
(27-6, 8-4 SEC)
April 7-April 12
Little Rock (midweek)
@ Alabama x3
(29-8, 10-5 SEC)
April 14-April 18
UAPB (Dickey-Stevens Park, midweek)
Georgia x3
(32-9, 12-6 SEC)
April 21-April 25
Missouri State in midweek
@ Missouri x3
(36-9, 15-6 SEC)
April 28-May 3
Northwestern State x2 in midweek
Ole Miss x3
(39-11, 16-8 SEC)
May 8-May 10
Oklahoma x3
(42-11, 19-8 SEC)
May 14-May 16
@ Kentucky x3
(43-13, 20-10 SEC)
43 wins and 20 SEC wins. National seed, CWS appearance.
Daniel Fair, Managing Editor
Feb. 13-16 (Globe Life Field)
Oklahoma State
TCU
Texas Tech
Tarleton State
(3-1)
Wins over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Tarleton State, loss to TCU.
Feb. 20-22
Xavier x3
(6-1)
Feb. 24-March 1
Arkansas State x2 (midweek)
UT-Arlington x3
(11-1)
March 3-March 9
Oral Roberts (midweek)
Stetson x4
(15-2)
March 13-March 15
Mississippi State x3
(17-3, 2-1 SEC)
March 17-March 22
Northern Colorado x2 (midweek)
@South Carolina x3
(21-3, 5-1 SEC)
March 24-March 29
UCA (midweek)
Florida x3
(24-4, 7-2 SEC)
March 31-April 4
@Missouri State (midweek)
@Auburn x3
(28-4, 10-2 SEC)
April 7-April 12
UALR (midweek)
@Alabama x3
(31-5, 12-3 SEC)
April 14-April 18
UAPB (Dickey-Stevens Park, midweek)
Georgia x3
(33-7, 13-5 SEC)
April 21-April 25
Missouri State (midweek)
Missouri x3
(36-8, 16-5 SEC)
April 28-May 3
Northwestern State x2 (midweek)
Ole Miss x3
(40-9, 18-6 SEC)
May 8-May 10
Oklahoma x3
(43-9, 21-6 SEC)
May 14-May 16
Kentucky x3
(45-11, 22-8 SEC)
45 overall wins and 22 SEC wins, which clinches the SEC. CWS appearance.
Daniel Shi, Staff Writer
Feb. 13-16 (Globe Life Field)
Oklahoma State
TCU
Texas Tech
Tarleton State
(2-2)
Losses to OSU and TCU, wins over TTU and Tarleton State.
Feb. 20-22
Xavier x3
(5-2)
Feb. 24-March 1
Arkansas State x2 (midweek)
UT Arlington x3
(10-2)
March 3-March 9
Oral Roberts (midweek)
Stetson x4
(14-3)
March 13-March 15
Miss. State x3
(15-5, 1-2 SEC)
March 17-March 22
Northern Colorado x2 (midweek)
@ South Carolina x3
(20-5, 4-2 SEC)
March 24-March 29
UCA (midweek)
Florida x3
(22-7, 5-4 SEC)
March 31-April 4
@ Missouri State in midweek
@ Auburn x3
(24-9, 6-6 SEC)
April 7-April 12
Little Rock (midweek)
@ Alabama x3
(27-10), 8-7 SEC)
April 14-April 18
Arkansas – Pine Bluff (Dickey-Stevens Park, midweek)
Georgia x3
(30-11), 10-8 SEC)
April 21-April 25
Missouri State (midweek)
@ Missouri x3
(34-11, 13-8 SEC)
April 28-May 3
Northwestern State x2 (midweek)
Ole Miss x3
(38-12, 15-9 SEC)
May 8-May 10
Oklahoma x3
(40-13, 17-10 SEC)
May 14-May 16
@ Kentucky x3
(41-15, 18-12 SEC)
41 wins and an exit in the Super Regionals.
