Helfrick, Dietz carry Razorbacks to win over Auburn, snap five-game skid to even series
No. 17 Arkansas (20-12, 5-6 SEC) used two home runs from catcher Ryder Helfrick to beat No. 18 Auburn (21-9, 5-6 SEC), 3-2 in comeback fashion to even the series. Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak both overall and in SEC play.
Arkansas trailed 2-0 after starter Hunter Dietz allowed a run in each of his first two innings of work. Auburn ace Jake Marciano was as advertised, but allowed a solo home run to Ryder Helfrick to lead off the sixth inning.
Marciano was otherwise dominant, striking out 8 in 7 innings of 1-run ball. Marciano only allowed five baserunners, three of which came in the second inning when Arkansas loaded the bases with just one out but Kuhio Aloy popped up on a 2-0 pitch to shallow center field before Christian Turner grounded out a full-count pitch.
With Marciano at 101 pitches, one off his season-high, Auburn coach Butch Thompson went to the bullpen and brought in Jett Johnston. Nolan Souza singled in front of Helfrick with one out before Helfrick hit a go-ahead 2-run home run on a 2-2 fastball.
After a few early struggles with command, Dietz locked in and retired 15 of the final 19 hitters he faced. Dietz pitched 7 innings, allowing just 2 runs (1 earned) with 11 strikeouts and became the first pitcher to work into the seventh inning since he threw 6 ⅔ against South Carolina on March 21. It is the third time this season that Dietz has pitched into the seventh, the rest of the staff has just one such start.
Ethan McElvain retired all six hitters he faced for a 2 inning save, including the 2-3-4 hitters in the Auburn lineup in the eighth. McElvain recorded his first save with the Hogs.
The rest of the lineup largely struggled again, striking out 12 times, marking the 10th time in 11 SEC games that they have reached the double-digit mark. Carter Rutenbar did go 2-for-4 with a double.
Arkansas looks to win the series and get back to .500 in SEC play in the finale against Auburn. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Live Updates:
No. 17 Arkansas (19-12, 4-6 SEC) looks to avoid losing its second straight SEC series against No. 18 Auburn (21-8, 5-5 SEC). After losing the series opener against the Tigers 10-2, Arkansas is in danger of dropping its sixth straight SEC game. The Razorbacks send lefty Hunter Dietz (2-2, 4.19 ERA) to the mound while lefty ace Jake Marciano (3-1, 1.30 ERA) counters for the Tigers.
Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Tigers.
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Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
2B Nolan Souza
C Ryder Helfrick
SS Camden Kozeal
1B Carter Rutenbar
CF Maika Niu
3B Reese Robinett
RF Zack Stewart
DH Kuhio Aloy
LF Christian Turner
LHP Hunter Dietz
Auburn
CF Bristol Carter
C Chase Fralick
2B Chris Rembert
LF Bub Terrell
3B Eric Guevara
DH Eddie Madrigal
1B Ethin Bingaman
RF Mason McCraine
SS Brandon McCraine
LHP Jake Marciano
Bottom 9th:
- Guevara struck out swinging, 1 out
- Caiden Combs replaced Madrigal
- Combs grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Bingaman flied out to right, 3 outs
Top 9th:
- Niu struck out looking, 1 out
- Robinett lined out to center, 2 outs
- Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 8th:
- Ethan McElvain replaced Dietz
- Robinett moves from third to first
- TJ Pompey to third
- Fralick struck out looking, 1 out
- Rembert struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Terrell grounded out to the catcher, 3 outs
Top 8th:
- Jett Johnston replaced Marciano
- Turner struck out swinging, 1 out
- Souza singled to left
- Helfrick homered to center, Souza scored, Arkansas 3, Auburn 2
- Kozeal struck out looking, 2 outs
- Rutenbar reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Rutenbar out at second, first to short, 3 outs
Bottom 7th:
- Bingaman struck out swinging, 1 out
- Mason McCraine singled to the catcher
- Mason McCraine stole second
- Brandon McCraine grounded out to first, Mason McCraine to third, 2 outs
- Carter grounded out to short, 3 outs
Top 7th:
- Robinett grounded out to first, 1 out
- Stewart grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs
Bottom 6th:
- Rembert struck out swinging, reached on a wild pitch
- Terrell struck out swinging, 1 out
- Guevara flied out to left, 2 outs
- Rembert stole second
- Madrigal struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 6th:
- Helfrick homered to left, Auburn 2, Arkansas 1
- Kozeal struck out looking, 1 out
- Rutenbar grounded out, first to the pitcher, 2 outs
- Niu struck out looking, 3 outs
Bottom 5th:
- Mason McCraine struck out swinging, 1 out
- Brandon McCraine grounded out to second, 2 outs
- Carter singled to center
- Fralick grounded out to short, 3 outs
Top 5th:
- Aloy flied out to center, 1 out
- Turner struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Souza grounded out, first to pitcher, 3 outs
Bottom 4th:
- Guevara singled to left
- Madrigal struck out swinging, 1 out
- Guevara out at second on an attempted advance on a wild pitch, catcher to second, 2 outs
- Bingaman grounded out to first, 3 outs
Top 4th:
- Rutenbar doubled to left
- Niu struck out swinging, 1 out
- Robinett grounded out to first, Rutenbar to third, 2 outs
- Stewart flied out to right, 3 outs
Arkansas just can’t catch a break right now. Carter Rutenbar has led off two innings with base hits. He got stranded at third after Mason McCraine made a sliding play in right for the third out.
Bottom 3rd:
- Carter struck out looking, 1 out
- Fralick hit by a pitch
- Rembert grounded out to third, Fralick to second, 2 outs
- Terrell grounded out, pitcher to short to first, 3 outs
Top 3rd:
- Souza struck out swinging, 1 out
- Helfrick struck out looking, 2 outs
- Kozeal flied out to center, 3 outs
Bottom 2nd:
- Guevara doubled to left
- Madrigal flied out to center, Guevara to third, 1 out
- Bingaman singled to center, Guevara scored, Auburn 2, Arkansas 0
- Mason McCraine struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Bingaman advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Brandon McCraine struck out swinging, 3 outs
Top 2nd:
- Rutenbar singled to left
- Niu walked, Rutenbar to second
- Robinett struck out looking, 1 out
- Stewart singled to first, Rutenbar to third, Niu to second
- Aloy flied out to center, 2 outs
- Turner grounded out to second, 3 outs
Bottom 1st:
- Carter reached on a throwing error by the catcher
- Fralick stuck out swinging, Carter stole second, 1 out
- Rembert singled to right, Carter scored, Auburn 1, Arkansas 0
- Rembert caught stealing, catcher to short, 2 outs
- Terrell struck out looking, 3 outs
Top 1st:
- Souza popped up to second, 1 out
- Helfrick grounded out to third, 2 outs
- Kozeal grounded out to short, 3 outs