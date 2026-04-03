Helfrick, Dietz carry Razorbacks to win over Auburn, snap five-game skid to even series

No. 17 Arkansas (20-12, 5-6 SEC) used two home runs from catcher Ryder Helfrick to beat No. 18 Auburn (21-9, 5-6 SEC), 3-2 in comeback fashion to even the series. Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak both overall and in SEC play.

Arkansas trailed 2-0 after starter Hunter Dietz allowed a run in each of his first two innings of work. Auburn ace Jake Marciano was as advertised, but allowed a solo home run to Ryder Helfrick to lead off the sixth inning.

If nobody got me I know Ryde got me pic.twitter.com/dwmyCBraUl — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 4, 2026

Marciano was otherwise dominant, striking out 8 in 7 innings of 1-run ball. Marciano only allowed five baserunners, three of which came in the second inning when Arkansas loaded the bases with just one out but Kuhio Aloy popped up on a 2-0 pitch to shallow center field before Christian Turner grounded out a full-count pitch.

With Marciano at 101 pitches, one off his season-high, Auburn coach Butch Thompson went to the bullpen and brought in Jett Johnston. Nolan Souza singled in front of Helfrick with one out before Helfrick hit a go-ahead 2-run home run on a 2-2 fastball.

RYDER HELFRICK VS. ALL Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/8bTIYY8DV3 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 4, 2026

After a few early struggles with command, Dietz locked in and retired 15 of the final 19 hitters he faced. Dietz pitched 7 innings, allowing just 2 runs (1 earned) with 11 strikeouts and became the first pitcher to work into the seventh inning since he threw 6 ⅔ against South Carolina on March 21. It is the third time this season that Dietz has pitched into the seventh, the rest of the staff has just one such start.

Ethan McElvain retired all six hitters he faced for a 2 inning save, including the 2-3-4 hitters in the Auburn lineup in the eighth. McElvain recorded his first save with the Hogs.

The rest of the lineup largely struggled again, striking out 12 times, marking the 10th time in 11 SEC games that they have reached the double-digit mark. Carter Rutenbar did go 2-for-4 with a double.

Arkansas looks to win the series and get back to .500 in SEC play in the finale against Auburn. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 17 Arkansas (19-12, 4-6 SEC) looks to avoid losing its second straight SEC series against No. 18 Auburn (21-8, 5-5 SEC). After losing the series opener against the Tigers 10-2, Arkansas is in danger of dropping its sixth straight SEC game. The Razorbacks send lefty Hunter Dietz (2-2, 4.19 ERA) to the mound while lefty ace Jake Marciano (3-1, 1.30 ERA) counters for the Tigers.

Below are live inning-by-inning updates between the Hogs and Tigers.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

2B Nolan Souza

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

1B Carter Rutenbar

CF Maika Niu

3B Reese Robinett

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

LF Christian Turner

LHP Hunter Dietz

Auburn

CF Bristol Carter

C Chase Fralick

2B Chris Rembert

LF Bub Terrell

3B Eric Guevara

DH Eddie Madrigal

1B Ethin Bingaman

RF Mason McCraine

SS Brandon McCraine

LHP Jake Marciano

Bottom 9th:

Guevara struck out swinging, 1 out

Caiden Combs replaced Madrigal

Combs grounded out to second, 2 outs

Bingaman flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Niu struck out looking, 1 out

Robinett lined out to center, 2 outs

Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Ethan McElvain replaced Dietz

Robinett moves from third to first

TJ Pompey to third

Fralick struck out looking, 1 out

Rembert struck out swinging, 2 outs

Terrell grounded out to the catcher, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Jett Johnston replaced Marciano

Turner struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza singled to left

Helfrick homered to center, Souza scored, Arkansas 3, Auburn 2

Kozeal struck out looking, 2 outs

Rutenbar reached on a throwing error by the third baseman, Rutenbar out at second, first to short, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Bingaman struck out swinging, 1 out

Mason McCraine singled to the catcher

Mason McCraine stole second

Brandon McCraine grounded out to first, Mason McCraine to third, 2 outs

Carter grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Robinett grounded out to first, 1 out

Stewart grounded out to third, 2 outs

Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Rembert struck out swinging, reached on a wild pitch

Terrell struck out swinging, 1 out

Guevara flied out to left, 2 outs

Rembert stole second

Madrigal struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Helfrick homered to left, Auburn 2, Arkansas 1

Kozeal struck out looking, 1 out

Rutenbar grounded out, first to the pitcher, 2 outs

Niu struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Mason McCraine struck out swinging, 1 out

Brandon McCraine grounded out to second, 2 outs

Carter singled to center

Fralick grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Aloy flied out to center, 1 out

Turner struck out swinging, 2 outs

Souza grounded out, first to pitcher, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Guevara singled to left

Madrigal struck out swinging, 1 out

Guevara out at second on an attempted advance on a wild pitch, catcher to second, 2 outs

Bingaman grounded out to first, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Rutenbar doubled to left

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett grounded out to first, Rutenbar to third, 2 outs

Stewart flied out to right, 3 outs

Arkansas just can’t catch a break right now. Carter Rutenbar has led off two innings with base hits. He got stranded at third after Mason McCraine made a sliding play in right for the third out.

Bottom 3rd:

Carter struck out looking, 1 out

Fralick hit by a pitch

Rembert grounded out to third, Fralick to second, 2 outs

Terrell grounded out, pitcher to short to first, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Souza struck out swinging, 1 out

Helfrick struck out looking, 2 outs

Kozeal flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Guevara doubled to left

Madrigal flied out to center, Guevara to third, 1 out

Bingaman singled to center, Guevara scored, Auburn 2, Arkansas 0

Mason McCraine struck out swinging, 2 outs

Bingaman advanced to second on a wild pitch

Brandon McCraine struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Rutenbar singled to left

Niu walked, Rutenbar to second

Robinett struck out looking, 1 out

Stewart singled to first, Rutenbar to third, Niu to second

Aloy flied out to center, 2 outs

Turner grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Carter reached on a throwing error by the catcher

Fralick stuck out swinging, Carter stole second, 1 out

Rembert singled to right, Carter scored, Auburn 1, Arkansas 0

Rembert caught stealing, catcher to short, 2 outs

Terrell struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 1st: