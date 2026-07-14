Here’s what players Arkansas is sending to SEC Media Days

We’ve officially reached Talking Season ahead of the college football season. SEC Media Days is set for next week in Tampa, Florida, with head coach Ryan Silverfield set to take the stage on Thursday, July 23.

The first year Head Hog will be bringing three players with him to Florida to meet with the media. Those three players are center Caden Kitler, defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. and running back Sutton Smith.

The first two listed were at Arkansas last year, while Smith followed Silverfield from Memphis over the offseason.

Rhodes is coming off a strong season and is one of the best defensive ends in the SEC. Last year, he racked up 44 total tackles with a team-leading 15.5 tackles for loss in addition to eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Those 15.5 tackles for loss are the most by an Arkansas defender since Trey Flowers, who also had 15.5 in 2015. He’s also the first Razorback to register double-digit tackles for loss in a season since Landon Jackson’s 13.5 in 2023.

Kitler started 11 of 12 games for the Razorbacks at center last season. He’s in his final season of eligibility and helped helped the Hogs allow just 29 sacks last season, the fewest by an Arkansas team since 2019 (19).

Smith arrives at Arkansas after four seasons at Memphis under Silverfield. Last year, he rushed for 669 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 carries. He added 20 receptions for 109 yards.

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