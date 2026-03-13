Here’s who Arkansas will play in first round of SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE — After two days of action in the Music City, the Arkansas basketball team knows its opponent for its first game of the SEC Tournament on Friday night.

The Oklahoma Sooners have won their last two games and beat Texas A&M on Thursday night to advance to face the Razorbacks in the quarterfinal round. They beat South Carolina handedly, 86-74, in the first round on Wednesday night and dispatched the Aggies 83-63. The Sooners jumped out to a 22-point lead at the half over Texas A&M and never looked back.

After a 1-9 start to SEC play, the Sooners have erupted and went 6-2 to close out the season. They went from dead in the water to on the cusp of another NCAA Tournament selection, and a win over Arkansas would go a long way toward cementing them in the field.

“Porter Moser, the job he’s doing, they were 1-6,” head coach John Calipari said Tuesday. “We were 1-6, if you remember, a year ago. To keep his team together. To keep them fighting. I think they finished 6-2 the rest of the way in the last eight games, something like that. They were 6-2, and they played well. They won games. Buried some people. Won some close games.”

Oklahoma guard Nijel Pack scored 20 points and went 4-of-10 from three, while Xzayvier Brown added 16 en route to the win over the Aggies. Pack took a shot to the face with a little under six games and did not return to the game.

Against Arkansas, Pack scored 22 points and went 6-for-11 from deep, while Brown scored 13. Most of Pack’s scoring came in the first half, as he scored just six in the second half on 2-of-7 shooting.

Arkansas finished the regular season with a 13-5 record in the Southeastern Conference, which earned it a double-bye all the way to the quarterfinal round. The Hogs have won their last two games, at home against Texas and on the road at Missouri, which went to overtime. With the double-bye already locked up by the final game of the regular season, freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. skipped the game to rest ahead of the postseason.

Arkansas and Oklahoma will tip off from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, at roughly 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday night. The game will air on the SEC Network.

