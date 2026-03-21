High Point aiming to 'exploit the weaker defenders' against Arkansas

PORTLAND, Ore. — Most people didn’t expect High Point to be playing on Saturday. The 12-seeded Panthers used a late-game rally to upset Wisconsin, 82-81, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Chase Johnston scored his first two-point basket of the season in the waning seconds of the game to give the Panthers the lead, and later the win. Now, they’re planning for another upset to advance to the Sweet 16, and the Arkansas Razorbacks stand in their way.

”We’ve been doing this all year, we can compete at a high level against high-major teams,” High Point guard Rob Martin said Friday. “We just had to go out there (against Wisconsin) and execute the game plan, and I feel like that’s what we did.

“Now we got the next game..We got a great Arkansas team, they got pros on their team, so just focusing on them and moving the page.”

Martin’s teammate and longtime friend, Cam’Ron Fletcher, interjected and made sure to mention the Panthers have pros on their team. Fletcher has more familiarity with Arkansas head coach John Calipari than anyone else in the High Point locker room.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Fletcher was a four-star prospect in the class of 2020. He committed to Calipari and Kentucky and was dismissed from the team mid-season, but returned before leaving Lexington for good following the season. Since then, he’s played at Florida State, Xavier and now High Point.

”It was a great experience,” Fletcher said when asked about playing for Calipari. “I’m super grateful that I can say I played for Coach Calipari.”

He described the contest as the biggest game of his life, but also said in terms of playing against his former coach, it’s just business as usual.

”Just like any other game,” Fletcher added. “It’s good to go against a former coach of mine, but I just treat it like it’s any other game. It will be the biggest game of my career, but I’m not going into the game thinking about playing against my old coach or his new team.”

Fletcher was instrumental in the Panthers’ opening-round win over Wisconsin, putting up a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win. Martin had a team-high 23 points and dished out 10 assists in 36 minutes.

The two have been friends for 15 years, and are now sharing the game’s biggest stage.

What Fletcher, Martin and the rest of the Panthers are going to be facing is an Arkansas team that dismantled its first-round opponent, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, on Thursday. The Hogs scored 64 points in the paint and 97 points overall despite shooting just 19% from deep. They threw down dunk after dunk and tossed up lob after lob.

But Martin said he thinks he’s found some ways he and the Panthers can exploit the Razorbacks.

”On the defensive end, I feel like we could get downhill a lot and exploit the weaker defenders,” Martin said. “They got a couple shot-blockers, so just reading the defense and making the right reads. Then when they’re on offense, I feel like we just got to — they play a lot of (isolation) ball, so making them see bodies, being in the gaps.”

Understandably so, High Point has confidence in their ability to run with the best teams in the country. The Panthers won 30 games this year in Flynn Clayman’s first season and hold the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 straight. The defense isn’t great and ranks just 144th among Division I teams, but Fletcher said he thinks the way they run their defense will be able to slow the Razorbacks’ high-powered offense down.

”There’s a lot of things we found, but really just sticking to our principles,” Fletcher said. “I feel like our defense exposes the things they like to do on offense. Teams that like to go one-on-one in ISO a lot, I feel like our defense exposes that.”

Both the Panthers and Razorbacks like to get out and run, as Arkansas ranks 20th nationally in tempo according to KenPom while High Point ranks 44th. There will likely be a lot of points scored in the contest, but the Panthers are also great at forcing turnovers with a turnover percentage rate of 21.7%, which is fifth nationally.

”Really just executing,” DJ Wagner said when asked the key to limiting turnovers. “Just taking care of the ball in any way we can. Being confident and knowing who you’re on the floor with, and knowing that whoever we pass to can make a play. Stuff like that, and being smart.”

Regardless of the David vs. Goliath nature of the narrative surrounding this game, the Panthers are ready and unafraid.

”I’m excited,” Martin said. “I can’t wait to show the world what I can do. Hopefully we come out with a dub.”

Arkansas and High Point will tip off from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday at 8:45 p.m. CT. The game will air on TBS.

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