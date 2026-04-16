Hogs hold down Georgia in series opener for sixth straight win

No. 16 Arkansas (26-13, 9-7 SEC) held down a potent No.5 Georgia Bulldog (30-9, 11-5 SEC) offense to win the series opener 6-3 and win their sixth straight game, the longest winning streak of the season.

The Razorbacks jumped on Georgia ace Joey Volchko’s wildness in the first inning, tagging him for 3 runs on just one hit. Volchko walked the first two batters of the game and threw 32 pitches in the first inning.

Georgia came in leading the country with 100 home runs as a team and got a pair of solo shots against starter Hunter Dietz from Ryan Wynn and Daniel Jackson. Dietz held Georgia’s offense down to just those 2 runs and struck out 6 in 5 ⅓ innings of work. It’s the third straight start that Dietz has worked into at least the sixth inning.

The Razorbacks added a pair of runs in the fourth and Carter Rutenbar’s first SEC home run in the sixth, a solo shot that cleared the scoreboard in right field.

Carter Rutenbar CRUSHED that pic.twitter.com/iRIsmflbKB — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 17, 2026

Gabe Gaeckle and Ethan McElvain combined for 3 ⅔ innings of relief, allowing just one run. McElvain stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the eighth, getting pinch hitter Cole Koniarsky to ground out to third to retire the side.

Georgia never got the tying run back to the plate in the ninth. Arkansas goes for its second straight SEC series win. First pitch against Georgia is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 16 Arkansas (25-13, 8-7 SEC) returns home to take on the SEC-leading No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (30-8, 11-4 SEC). The Bulldogs enter Baum-Walker Stadium with an impressive resume, including a 1.5 game lead in the SEC and have 98 home runs as a team. Lefty Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.61 ERA) will be tasked with slowing down a potent lineup that boasts the top two hitters in the conference by batting (Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps). Georgia sends righty Joey Volchko (6-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound, one of the most coveted transfer arms in the portal this offseason.

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

RF Carter Rutenbar

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

LF Damian Ruiz

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Hunter Dietz

Georgia:

3B Tre Phelps

C Daniel Jackson

CF Rylan Lujo

1B Michael O’Shaughnessy

LF Henry Allen

DH Bryce Calloway

2B Ryan Wynn

SS Kolby Branch

RF Ryan Black

RHP Joey Volchko

Top 9th:

Wynn struck out swinging, 1 out

Branch walked

Branch advanced to second on defensive indifference

Black grounded out to second, Branch to third, 2 outs

Phelps flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Ruiz fouled out to first, 1 out

Souza flied out to left, 2 outs

Niu singled to third

Aloy struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Phelps singled to right

Jackson flied out to right, 1 out

Lujo singled to center, Phelps to second

Ethan McElvain replaced Gaeckle

O’Shaughnessy struck out swinging, 2 outs

Allen walked, Phelps to third, Lujo to second

Cole Koniarsky replaced Oriach

Phelps scored on a wild pitch, Lujo to third, Allen to second, Arkansas 6, Georgia 3

Koniarsky grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Pompey grounded out to short, 1 out

Rutenbar homered to right, Arkansas 6, Georgia 2

Helfrick flied out to left, 2 outs

Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Wynn lined out to right, 1 out

Branch lined out to left, 2 outs

Black struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Souza walked

Zach Brown replaced Volchko

Souza stole second

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy lined out to short, 2 outs

Robinett lined out to center, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Jackson homered to right center, Arkansas 5, Georgia 2

Lujo singled to left

O’Shaughnessy struck out looking, 1 out

Gabe Gaeckle replaced Dietz

Allen grounded out to third, Lujo to second, 2 outs

Jordy Oriach replaced Calloway

Oriach struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Helfrick reached on a throwing error by the third baseman

Kozeal grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Helfrick out at second, 2 outs

Ruiz grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Wynn grounded out to short, 1 out

Branch walked

Black flied out to right, 2 outs

Phelps struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Ruiz singled to center

Souza walked

Ruiz stole third, Souza stole second

Niu flied out to center, Ruiz scored, Souza to third, 1 out, Arkansas 4, Georgia 1

Aloy flied out to left, 2 outs

Robinett singled to second, Souza scored, Arkansas 5, Georgia 1

Pompey singled to left, Robinett to second

Rutenbar struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 4th:

O’Shaughnessy grounded out to second, 1 out

Allen flied out to center, 2 outs

Calloway flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out

Helfrick singled to short

Helfrick stole second

Helfrick out at third, catcher to third base, 2 outs

Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Wynn homered to left, Arkansas 3, Georgia 1

Branch singled to center

Black fouled out to third, 1 out

Phelps singled to left, Branch to second

Jackson flied out to right, 2 outs

Lujo struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett struck out swinging, 2 outs

Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

O’Shaughnessy struck out swinging, 1 out

Allen lined out to short, 2 outs

Calloway struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar walked

Helfrick walked, Rutenbar to second

Rutenbar advanced to third on a wild pitch, Helfrick to second

Kozeal flied out to right, Rutenbar scored, Helfrick to third, 1 out, Arkansas 1, Georgia 0

Ruiz doubled to left, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 2, Georgia 0

Ruiz advanced to third on a passed ball

Souza struck out looking, 2 outs

Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, Arkansas 3, Georgia 0

Niu sturck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: