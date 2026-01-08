Hogs land 2026 OL from Texas high school powerhouse

2026 Southlake Carroll (Texas) offensive lineman Carey Clayton has signed with Arkansas, the university announced on Thursday. Clayton, 6-foot-3, 270 pounds is the 16th high school player to sign in the 2026 class. He helped Southlake to an undefeated regular season last fall and state semifinal finish.

A consensus 3-star prospect, Clayton initially signed with Head Hog Ryan Silverfield and offensive line coach Jeff Myers when they were at Memphis. Per Rivals, Clayton is rated as the 251st overall prospect in his class and 141st in Texas.

Clayton also had offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, UAB and UTEP.

