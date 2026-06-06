Hogs land JUCO pitcher from Kansas

Johnson County (Kan.) College right-handed pitcher Lance Alexander committed to Arkansas on Saturday, he announced on social media.

He was the second JUCO arm to pledge to the Hogs in the past three days following southpaw Micah Henson’s announcement on Thursday.

In 19 appearances with 7 starts this season, Alexander struck out 67 batters across 50 1/3 innings and registered a 4.47 earned run average with a 1.23 WHIP.

Player Profile

Freshman Year 2026

JCCC Student-Athlete Academic Award recipient … Ranked No. 433 on Perfect Game USA’s Top-500 Prospect List for 2026.

High School

Was a two-year starter and three-time letter winner for coach Dustin Stinnet at Olathe Northwest High School, Olathe, Kan. … Graduated 2025 … Raged the No. 31 overall prospect in the state of Kansas and the No. 3 overall third baseman in the state by Perfect Game … Perfect Game also rated him the No. 179 third baseman nationally … Rated the No. 23 prospect in the state of Kansas and No. 9 rated right-hand pitcher in the state by Prep Baseball Report … Was a two-time Kansas 6A All-State selection … Named honorable mention as a senior and first-team as s junior, along with being named the 6A Pitcher of the Year… Named All-Sunflower League first-team as a junior and was selected as the Sunflower League Pitcher of the Year … Earned Sunflower League second-team as a senior … Finished 6-2 with an ERA of 1.41 with 72 strikeouts over 59 and two-thirds innings as a junior … Posted a 6-3 record with an ERA of 2.14 and 64 strikeouts in 55 and two-thirds innings his senior year … Struck out 19 batters over 20 and one-third innings and finished 2-1 with an ERA of 2.21 as a freshman … Pitched just three innings as a sophomore, posting a 1-0 record with one strikeout … Closed his carer 15-6 with 156 strikeouts over 138 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Personal

Born Lance Jackson Alexander on June 8, 2007, in Lenexa, Kan. … Nickname is Sticky … Son of Jay and Tara Alexander … Has two brothers, Logan and Landon … His brother Logan has also attended classes JCCC and played baseball a Missouri S&T … Majoring in biology … Also recruited by Hutchinson Community College … Enjoys fishing and golfing … Favorite food is Hamburger Helper … Favorite restaurant is Chipotle … Favorite TV show is How I Met Your Mother … Favorite movie is Cars … Favorite sports movie is Happy Gilmore … Favorite actor is Adam Sandler … Favorite music entertainer is Drake … Favorite cartoon characters are Donald Duck and Tow Mater … Favorite athlete is Patrick Mahomes … Favorite sports teams are the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals … Best player he has played against is Shawnee Mission East pitcher and 2025 Kansas Player of the Year Michael Winter … A notable alumnus is NBA center Willie Cauley-Stein.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.