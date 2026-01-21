Home-court advantage gives Razorbacks edge over Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE — In the 1939 movie “The Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy is swept up from her home in rural Kansas and brought to the Land of Oz. One of Jodie Foster’s biggest lines in the movie is “There’s no place like home,” and the Razorbacks felt the same way in their wire-to-wire 93-69 victory over the No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores (16-3, 3-3 SEC) on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas (14-5, 4-2 SEC) jumped out to a quick 18-4 lead early in the first half, which sent a raucous crowd into a frenzy. Foam light sticks passed out to the student section flew around the arena like a hive of bees every time Arkansas scored.

It was Bud Walton Arena at its peak.

“Crowd’s been great, it’s been really good,” head coach John Calipari said postgame. “And we need it every game, because every game is going to be a tough game. We kind of got after these guys those first five minutes, just like Georgia did to us the first five minutes, and just like Auburn did to us the first five minutes.”

The student section filled in almost as immediately as the students were let in, and the crowd played a big part in the Razorbacks energy throughout the game.

”Huge,” Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas said postgame of the environment in Fayetteville. “Every night we’ve got the home-court advantage. I think everybody can tell that we thrive off that. Every single time we do something, the crowd goes crazy. For the opposing team, it’s kind of hard to get in the flow of things when the offense, meaning us, is doing things and the crowd is into it.”

That “something” Thomas mentioned was evident in the box score. Six Razorbacks finished in double figures in scoring, while Trevon Brazile registered a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Darius Acuff Jr. was, as he has been in nearly every game this season, strong. He led the team in scoring with 17 points on 50% shooting from the field and had five assists and two rebounds to go along with that.

Calipari switched up the starters and opted to give Thomas the start over D.J. Wagner. He finished with 13 points, hit three triples and had five rebounds and five assists himself.

“I’m one that messes with stuff all the time,” Calipari said. “I changed some things offensively today. I’ve got a really smart team, intelligent basketball players, smart players that I can do that. Here’s what I said, DJ came off the bench, and look what he did.”

Wagner also had an efficient game and poured in 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting with a three, and he also had this insane dunk in the second half.

Defensively, the Razorbacks held a Vanderbilt offense that scores 91.4 points per game to just 62 before Calipari opted to let the walk-ons get some run in the final minutes of the game. The Commodores shot 37.9% from the field and 32.3% from three and committed 10 turnovers that Arkansas scored 16 points off of.

“We just offensively, defensively, we did not approach the game the right way,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said postgame. “I just told the guys, like, this is the best league in the country. And every team has great coaches and great players and great environments. This environment was unbelievable. It’s like that.”

Arkansas will be back at home again this weekend on what is forecasted to be a snowy Saturday in the Ozarks against LSU. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on the SEC Network.

