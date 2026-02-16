Skip to main content
Arkansas
Hoop Hogs move up one spot in latest AP Top 25

by: Daniel Fair34 minutes agohawgbeat

The Hoop Hogs are on a three-game win streak and rose one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

Last week, the Razorbacks were ranked No. 21, the same spot they were at two weeks ago. After their 88-75 win over Auburn on Saturday and a midweek blowout against LSU last Tuesday, they’re now ranked No. 20.

Arkansas is the third-highest rated SEC team in the Top 25, behind Vanderbilt at 19 and Florida at 12. It’s ahead of Alabama at No. 25.

In terms of rankings, the AP poll is not the only one Arkansas ranks highly in. As of Monday, the Razorbacks are in sole possession of second place in the SEC with a 9-3 conference record. They’re behind Florida, which Arkansas will face at the end of February.

This week, Arkansas has a tough midweek opponent as it will hit the road to play No. 25 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum before a home tilt against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 shook out this week:

FULL AP TOP 25

  1. Michigan
  2. Houston
  3. Duke
  4. Arizona
  5. UConn
  6. Iowa State
  7. Purdue
  8. Kansas
  9. Nebraska
  10. Illinois
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Florida
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Virginia
  15. Michigan State
  16. North Carolina
  17. St. John’s
  18. Saint Louis
  19. Vanderbilt
  20. Arkansas
  21. Louisville
  22. Miami (OH)
  23. BYU
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Alabama

