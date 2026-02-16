Hoop Hogs move up one spot in latest AP Top 25

The Hoop Hogs are on a three-game win streak and rose one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

Last week, the Razorbacks were ranked No. 21, the same spot they were at two weeks ago. After their 88-75 win over Auburn on Saturday and a midweek blowout against LSU last Tuesday, they’re now ranked No. 20.

Arkansas is the third-highest rated SEC team in the Top 25, behind Vanderbilt at 19 and Florida at 12. It’s ahead of Alabama at No. 25.

In terms of rankings, the AP poll is not the only one Arkansas ranks highly in. As of Monday, the Razorbacks are in sole possession of second place in the SEC with a 9-3 conference record. They’re behind Florida, which Arkansas will face at the end of February.

This week, Arkansas has a tough midweek opponent as it will hit the road to play No. 25 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum before a home tilt against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 shook out this week:

FULL AP TOP 25

Michigan Houston Duke Arizona UConn Iowa State Purdue Kansas Nebraska Illinois Gonzaga Florida Texas Tech Virginia Michigan State North Carolina St. John’s Saint Louis Vanderbilt Arkansas Louisville Miami (OH) BYU Wisconsin Alabama

More HawgBeat Arkansas Basketball Content