Hoop Hogs prepared for SEC slate as new year begins

The calendar has flipped from one year to the next, and while some things will change, the gauntlet of Southeastern Conference play doesn’t for the 18th-ranked Arkansas basketball team.

Arkansas wrapped up its non-conference slate with a resounding 103-74 win over James Madison on Monday and will begin the SEC slate this weekend against No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

This is the second year in a row the Hogs will open conference play against the Volunteers, as they travelled to Thompson-Boling Arena last year and got blown out 76-52. It was the first of five-straight SEC losses for the Razorbacks, who finished 8-10 in conference play that season.

This year’s team feels different, though. Arkansas has already been battle-tested and faced five top 25 teams in the non-conference. Last year, the team was plagued with injuries headed into SEC play, but this year the team is healthier, and head coach John Calipari said he feels his team is prepared for what is to come.

“Those games prepared us for our league, but so did all these other games,” Calipari said Monday. “(James Madison) played zone. I think we’re a good zone offensive team…There are teams that trapped our pick and roll. (James Madison) tried it, we were better against it…we played all that stuff, that helps. The teams that we played, even outside of those five (Top 25) teams that we played, helped us.”

The SEC this year doesn’t look quite like what it did last year. 14 of the 16 SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament a year ago, two made the Final Four and one — Florida — cut down the nets and won the National Championship. While it’s not as dominant top-to-bottom as it was last year, the conference is still enormously strong, but Calipari said it still presents a challenge.

“Every game is a war,” Calipari said. “There’s no ‘Alright, we got this game.’ How many games do we have? 18? They’re going to be 18 wars.”

For Arkansas to be competitive in the conference this year, it will need big contributions from the best players. Guys like Trevon Brazile, Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas, Karter Knox and the rest of the team will need to show out every single game.

“I like the fact that we got eight guys. Really, Isaiah (Sealy) gives us nine, so we may be able to withstand some error, some bad play. It’s hard if three of your top players play poorly. So if you have three out of your best five or six (not show up), you’re not going to win in this league. So everybody, they don’t have to play great, but you got to show. You got to post, and then you got a battle. Doesn’t mean you’re making every shot. Doesn’t mean you won’t turn the ball over, but you’re fighting. And you know, they know you played in that game. So we got work to do. League is going to be good again.”

Thomas, a freshman guard who is entering conference play for the first time, said the key to perform well down the stretch is to keep moving forward.

”Don’t take no steps back,” Thomas said. “We know what we faced all year. We face the best of the best already…We’ve seen it all. Just attack everything. Just straightforward, just stick together. As long as we stick together and we figure out anything through, through bumps, through rough times, we’re going to be straight.”

Arkansas and Tennessee will tip off on Saturday from Bud Walton Arena at 2 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2.

