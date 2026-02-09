Hoop Hogs see no movement in latest AP Top 25

After a blowout road win over Mississippi State on Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks didn’t move up or down in the latest AP Top 25.

Ranked No. 21 in last week’s update, Arkansas still sits at No. 21. The Hogs are the third-highest ranked SEC team in the poll, behind Florida at 14 and Vanderbilt at 19.

With an SEC record of 7-3, the Hogs are third in the SEC just past the midway point of the conference slate. They have two more opportunities this week, with a Tuesday clash on the road against LSU before a home game against Auburn on Saturday.

It’ll be the second time the Hogs have faced both opponents this season, as Arkansas lost to Auburn on the road on Jan. 10 and defeated LSU at home on Jan. 24.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 shook out this week:

FULL AP TOP 25

Arizona Michigan Houston Duke Iowa State UConn Nebraska Illinois Kansas Michigan State North Carolina Gonzaga Purdue Florida Virginia Texas Tech St. John’s Saint Louis Vanderbilt Clemson Arkansas BYU Miami (OH) Louisville Kentucky

